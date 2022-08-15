Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Related
Crumbl Cookie facing huge hiring mess at Arizona Store
One of Maricopa’s newest businesses is off to a rocky start after terminating about 20 employees before even opening. The dessert restaurant, between MOD Pizza and Jimmy John’s in Sonoran Creek Marketplace, hired about 70 employees for its opening July 29, according to store co-owner/operator Jacob Armstrong. However, about 20 of those employees were told after being onboarded that they would not be hired after all, leaving many without jobs.
AZFamily
Rental market in the Valley cools down as the demand for apartment complexes goes up
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you rent, then you already know that prices have skyrocketed over the last year by hundreds of dollars. But there is some good news, with recent reports showing the rental market may be stabilizing. There are plenty of anecdotes from Valley families who’ve had to...
kjzz.org
Salad and Go founders embrace New England roots with Angie's Lobster drive-thru restaurant
Phoenix is a long way from the Northeast, but one New Englander is looking to bring a bit of that region to the desert. And he’s taking a unique approach to making it happen. Tony Christofellis and his wife started the Salad and Go drive-thru chain, and now, they’re...
ABC 15 News
Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets
For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
Chicken sandwich restaurant, coffee shop coming to Old Town Scottsdale
After owning and operating Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in Old Town Scottsdale, the team at AR Concepts is going to try it again in the entertainment district with two new restaurants under one roof.
oucampus.org
10193 E Bayview Dr
Gorgeous home on the lake in Scottsdale Ranch! - Beautifully furnished vacation or long term rental located on Lake Serena in Scottsdale Ranch. This home offers every amenity, from gourmet kitchen complete with built-in fridge, beverage drawers, gas range, large island, breakfast bar and is open to the family room with stone fireplace and hearth. There are wood beamed ceilings throughout the living areas, wood floors, huge third bedroom that can also be used as a den, and large master with gigantic walk-in closet and jetted tub and stone surround shower. The second bedroom is ensuite and boasts a stone shower, as well. Outside you will find an oasis complete with swimming pool, grassy area, full length covered patio, BBQ and gate that leads to your own boat dock, complete with kayaks! Pricing depends on duration of stay. $7500 is long term pricing. Call for Seasonal or Vacation rates and terms.
AZFamily
Sun City woman billed $1,700 to deliver a $500 patio set
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Lori Ankrom recently downsized to a Sun City condo, and one of the first things she wanted to do was bring the inside out by buying new patio furniture. “We wanted to use that as another room,” Lori told On Your Side as she pointed to her front patio. “The patio would be a room where we could hang out, read and drink coffee.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
ABC 15 News
Housing market cool down: what does it mean for buyers and sellers?
PHOENIX — In an effort to curb inflation, the feds raised interest rates again last month and that means mortgage rates are now the highest they’ve been since the 2008 recession. That also means interest rates are starting to go down. So what does this mean if you’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oucampus.org
1750 E Bell Rd.
Second Floor Updated Apartment w/Simulated Wood Plank Flooring - This apartment was updated last year with Stainless Steel Appliances including a microwave. There is beautiful simulated wood plank flooring in all the living areas and carpet in the bedroom. The cabinets & counter tops were also redone last year. Apartment is in the back of our small gated community and right in front of your FREE assigned covered parking!
AZFamily
Customer favorite at Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert wins Pay It Forward award
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward to Diane Schweikardt, a customer favorite at a Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert. Jack Laniero nominated Diane for her hard work and friendliness to customers. “With the staff shortages, she sometimes works a week straight. She’s trained all the new people and she’s happy to see everybody every day. Not just me, I hear other customers tell Diane that we don’t go through the drive thru; we come to see you. She is very well-liked in this community,” he explained.
KTAR.com
Women’s activewear brand Athleta opens store at Gilbert mall
PHOENIX — A women’s activewear store has opened in Gilbert’s SanTan Village, offering a range of multi-generational clothing to the East Valley community. Athleta on Tuesday opened its fourth metro Phoenix location near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The more than 2,700-square-foot retail store is...
AZFamily
Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country
‘Reese’s Law’ signed in honor of toddler who died after swallowing a battery. The law states that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will establish new product safety standards for batteries that pose an ingestion hazard. How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. Updated:...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
fox10phoenix.com
'Party Airbnb,' Serenity Scottsdale, causing uproar in community
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - So-called "party Airbnbs" are popping up in more neighborhoods, including in Scottsdale, and some residents aren’t too happy to see or hear them. We've contacted the host of this particular Airbnb rental causing an uproar, and are waiting to hear back. Rentals range from $900 to...
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
Comments / 0