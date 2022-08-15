Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will have to wait another year to hear his name called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced on Wednesday that Gradishar was not selected as one of the senior candidates. The 3 senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 19074-83. He was the leader of the "Orange Crush" defense that eventually led Denver to it's first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. During his 10-year career, Gradishar was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year once and was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He totaled over 2-thousand tackles in his 10 seasons which still stands as a franchise record and may never be broken. Two former Broncos coaches, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves are finalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO