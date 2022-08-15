Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Republicans, Democrats differ on timeline for new congressional district maps
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s General Assembly does not have to draw new congressional district maps before mid-October and the process could begin later than that, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in a memo to House Republicans. The Ohio Supreme Court declared the congressional maps used in...
WGME
Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic staffer at Maine festival
MADAWASKA (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage threatened to “deck” a Maine Democratic Party staffer if he got too close during a campaign appearance in Madawaska on Sunday, a newly released video shows. “Six feet away, or I’m going to deck you,” LePage told the staffer, who was...
WMUR.com
Man acquitted in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 appears before immigration judge
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly afterhe was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26,...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
thecentersquare.com
Federal assistance for funerals at $6.7M in New Hampshire
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire residents have received more than $6.7 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,399 Granite State applications have gone in for the federal assistance though 1,135 actually received the reimbursement, according to a FEMA report.
WCAX
Kuster signs letter asking social media companies to stop abortion misinformation
CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that social media companies are letting misinformation spread about abortion. She and more than 40 colleagues wrote to the heads of the major social media companies and demanded they keep their platforms free from quote “dangerous and harmful misinformation that imperils the health, safety, and liberty of people across the country.”
thecentersquare.com
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance
(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire taps ARPA funds for school tutoring
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire education officials are planning to tap into federal pandemic relief funds to pay for student tutoring for standardized admission exams. A proposal by the state Department of Education, which was approved on Wednesday by the Executive Council, calls for spending $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to contract with TPR Education, LLC – an online tutoring firm that owns the Princeton Review – to prepare public school students for the SAT and ACT tests.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina elections board looking for public input regarding political committee regulations
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections is soliciting public comment on proposed rule changes regarding political committees that do not file finance disclosure reports on time. The state board announced the proposed campaign finance rules on Monday with a public comment period to run...
thecentersquare.com
FEMA funeral assistance at $4.8M in Maine
(The Center Square) – Maine residents have received more than $4.8 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,169 Maine applications were received for the federal assistance, with 910 approved for reimbursement, according to a FEMA report. The payments were...
thecentersquare.com
These Pennsylvania House candidates raised the most and lost their primaries
General elections for all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State house primary elections were held on May 17, 2022. Republicans hold a 113-90 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina board helps its election observers after complaints from May primaries
(The Center Square) — With input of more than 1,000 over three weeks, how designated "election observers" operate on Nov. 8 has been changed in North Carolina. The unanimous approval from the State Board of Elections panel, a group of three Democrats and two Republicans appointed by their respective state parties, comes after considerable complaints in the May primaries. The public comment period for potential change ended last Friday with more than 1,000 comments in a website portal, 150 emails and two letters, an attorney for the board said.
WMUR.com
Poll shows strong lead for Trump among New Hampshire Republicans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll shows strong support among New Hampshire Republicans for former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024, but there are some other names in the mix. The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll puts Trump at 50% support. The only other possible...
thecentersquare.com
Latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Evers, Barnes leads
(The Center Square) – The Democrats are ahead in Wisconsin’s marquee races this fall. The latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Gov. Tony Evers a slight lead over Republican Tim Michels, 45%-43%, in the race for governor. “The most certain-to-vote-folks are just marginally more pro-Evers as voters as...
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
thecentersquare.com
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
thecentersquare.com
Meet the candidates for Arizona attorney general
Kris Mayes (D), Abraham Hamadeh (R), and Michael Kielsky (L) are running for Arizona attorney general on Nov. 8. Incumbent Mark Brnovich (R) did not run for re-election. Mayes and Hamadeh filled out Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey, which includes the question, What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?
thecentersquare.com
Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
thecentersquare.com
The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
