Politics

WGME

Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic staffer at Maine festival

MADAWASKA (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage threatened to “deck” a Maine Democratic Party staffer if he got too close during a campaign appearance in Madawaska on Sunday, a newly released video shows. “Six feet away, or I’m going to deck you,” LePage told the staffer, who was...
B98.5

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
State
New Hampshire State
thecentersquare.com

Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal assistance for funerals at $6.7M in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire residents have received more than $6.7 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,399 Granite State applications have gone in for the federal assistance though 1,135 actually received the reimbursement, according to a FEMA report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

Kuster signs letter asking social media companies to stop abortion misinformation

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that social media companies are letting misinformation spread about abortion. She and more than 40 colleagues wrote to the heads of the major social media companies and demanded they keep their platforms free from quote “dangerous and harmful misinformation that imperils the health, safety, and liberty of people across the country.”
LAW
thecentersquare.com

Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance

(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Chris Sununu
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire taps ARPA funds for school tutoring

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire education officials are planning to tap into federal pandemic relief funds to pay for student tutoring for standardized admission exams. A proposal by the state Department of Education, which was approved on Wednesday by the Executive Council, calls for spending $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to contract with TPR Education, LLC – an online tutoring firm that owns the Princeton Review – to prepare public school students for the SAT and ACT tests.
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

FEMA funeral assistance at $4.8M in Maine

(The Center Square) – Maine residents have received more than $4.8 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,169 Maine applications were received for the federal assistance, with 910 approved for reimbursement, according to a FEMA report. The payments were...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina board helps its election observers after complaints from May primaries

(The Center Square) — With input of more than 1,000 over three weeks, how designated "election observers" operate on Nov. 8 has been changed in North Carolina. The unanimous approval from the State Board of Elections panel, a group of three Democrats and two Republicans appointed by their respective state parties, comes after considerable complaints in the May primaries. The public comment period for potential change ended last Friday with more than 1,000 comments in a website portal, 150 emails and two letters, an attorney for the board said.
ELECTIONS
WMUR.com

Poll shows strong lead for Trump among New Hampshire Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll shows strong support among New Hampshire Republicans for former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024, but there are some other names in the mix. The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll puts Trump at 50% support. The only other possible...
ELECTIONS
thecentersquare.com

Latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Evers, Barnes leads

(The Center Square) – The Democrats are ahead in Wisconsin’s marquee races this fall. The latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Gov. Tony Evers a slight lead over Republican Tim Michels, 45%-43%, in the race for governor. “The most certain-to-vote-folks are just marginally more pro-Evers as voters as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Meet the candidates for Arizona attorney general

Kris Mayes (D), Abraham Hamadeh (R), and Michael Kielsky (L) are running for Arizona attorney general on Nov. 8. Incumbent Mark Brnovich (R) did not run for re-election. Mayes and Hamadeh filled out Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey, which includes the question, What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MICHIGAN STATE

