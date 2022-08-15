(The Center Square) — With input of more than 1,000 over three weeks, how designated "election observers" operate on Nov. 8 has been changed in North Carolina. The unanimous approval from the State Board of Elections panel, a group of three Democrats and two Republicans appointed by their respective state parties, comes after considerable complaints in the May primaries. The public comment period for potential change ended last Friday with more than 1,000 comments in a website portal, 150 emails and two letters, an attorney for the board said.

