City officials will be burying a time capsule on August 24 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the City of La Vergne incorporation. Efforts were made to include items from as many different city departments as possible. Residents were also invited to submit letters that would be included in the time capsule. Other items include anniversary memorabilia, police and fire uniform patches, challenge coins, a city limits map, pictures, library cards, the Green Trees La Vergne history book, and much more.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO