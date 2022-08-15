ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonherald.com

Franklin board to hire new city court judge next week after Hood's departure

Next week, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hire a new city court judge after Judge Deana Hood announced her resignation effective Aug. 31, 2022, to serve as Circuit Court Judge in Williamson County. Franklin advertised the vacancy and accepted applications in late May 2022. Nineteen applications were...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro City Council advances amphitheater project

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro City Council has advanced the “Notes Live” project. Developers say they are planning a 4,500 seat amphitheater and surrounding dining and entertainment complex in the Gateway District at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. The amphitheater, restaurant and more will be seated on 18 acres of city-owned land.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Volunteer Botanicals

Congratulations to Volunteer Botanicals for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 18 at 11am. Volunteer Botanicals is located at 6673 Midland Road, Christiana, TN 37037 and can be contacted at 615-767-2020.
CHRISTIANA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
murfreesboro.com

Wanda Barnett Named RCS Transportation Director

After serving as the interim during July and August, longtime transportation department member Wanda Barnett has been named the new director. Barnett previously served as assistant director and has worked as a member of the department for more than 16 years. “We do a great job but we can improve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week

CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#City Council#City Hall#Budgeting#Middle Tennessee Electric#The Planning Commission#The Council Chambers#Gateway Design#Mte
murfreesboro.com

MFRD Citizens Fire Academy 2022

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department will be holding their Citizens Fire Academy throughout the month of September. Classes will be held every Thursday from 5:30-8:30PM. For more information, contact Shan Womack at (629) 201-5618.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave

For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rejournals.com

Denholtz Properties acquires 384-unit multifamily community in Tennessee

Denholtz Properties acquired 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit, Class-A multifamily community at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 5150 JB Drive Apartments is located in the Nashville MSA less than 30 minutes from downtown in the heart of Rutherford County, part of the Southeast Nashville corridor. Home to major employers such as Nissan North America, Amazon, State Farm, Ingram Content Group, Verizon Wireless, General Mills and Bridgestone/Firestone, Rutherford County is a key contributor to the regional economy and one of the Nashville MSA’s fastest-growing residential submarkets.
murfreesboro.com

La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival

There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
LA VERGNE, TN
murfreesboro.com

City of La Vergne to Bury Time Capsule in Honor of 50th Anniversary

City officials will be burying a time capsule on August 24 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the City of La Vergne incorporation. Efforts were made to include items from as many different city departments as possible. Residents were also invited to submit letters that would be included in the time capsule. Other items include anniversary memorabilia, police and fire uniform patches, challenge coins, a city limits map, pictures, library cards, the Green Trees La Vergne history book, and much more.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy