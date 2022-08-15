Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
williamsonherald.com
Franklin board to hire new city court judge next week after Hood's departure
Next week, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hire a new city court judge after Judge Deana Hood announced her resignation effective Aug. 31, 2022, to serve as Circuit Court Judge in Williamson County. Franklin advertised the vacancy and accepted applications in late May 2022. Nineteen applications were...
WKRN
Murfreesboro City Council advances amphitheater project
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro City Council has advanced the “Notes Live” project. Developers say they are planning a 4,500 seat amphitheater and surrounding dining and entertainment complex in the Gateway District at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. The amphitheater, restaurant and more will be seated on 18 acres of city-owned land.
Nolensville police taking on new duties as city grows
Have you been to Nolensville recently? The city on the east side of Williamson County seems like one big construction zone, which has forced the police department to expand into new roles, from crime fighting to now monitoring sex offenders inside the city limits.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Volunteer Botanicals
Congratulations to Volunteer Botanicals for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 18 at 11am. Volunteer Botanicals is located at 6673 Midland Road, Christiana, TN 37037 and can be contacted at 615-767-2020.
murfreesboro.com
Wanda Barnett Named RCS Transportation Director
After serving as the interim during July and August, longtime transportation department member Wanda Barnett has been named the new director. Barnett previously served as assistant director and has worked as a member of the department for more than 16 years. “We do a great job but we can improve...
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
murfreesboro.com
MFRD Citizens Fire Academy 2022
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department will be holding their Citizens Fire Academy throughout the month of September. Classes will be held every Thursday from 5:30-8:30PM. For more information, contact Shan Womack at (629) 201-5618.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave
For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
wgnsradio.com
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
rejournals.com
Denholtz Properties acquires 384-unit multifamily community in Tennessee
Denholtz Properties acquired 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit, Class-A multifamily community at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 5150 JB Drive Apartments is located in the Nashville MSA less than 30 minutes from downtown in the heart of Rutherford County, part of the Southeast Nashville corridor. Home to major employers such as Nissan North America, Amazon, State Farm, Ingram Content Group, Verizon Wireless, General Mills and Bridgestone/Firestone, Rutherford County is a key contributor to the regional economy and one of the Nashville MSA’s fastest-growing residential submarkets.
WSMV
Harpeth Hall clarifies admission policy to parents, remains all-girls school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville all-girls private school that announced last week it would allow anyone who identifies as female to apply to attend the school has rescinded that approach. Harpeth Hall sent a letter to members of the school’s community on Thursday stating that the school has heard...
williamsonherald.com
School board passes resolutions supporting teachers after survey results revealed
The Williamson County Schools Board of Education passed resolutions in support of teachers and calling on Tennessee legislators to review state requirements at a meeting Monday night. It was revealed at a work session last week that a high percentage of WCS teachers did not feel valued by the board,...
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival
There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
murfreesboro.com
City of La Vergne to Bury Time Capsule in Honor of 50th Anniversary
City officials will be burying a time capsule on August 24 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the City of La Vergne incorporation. Efforts were made to include items from as many different city departments as possible. Residents were also invited to submit letters that would be included in the time capsule. Other items include anniversary memorabilia, police and fire uniform patches, challenge coins, a city limits map, pictures, library cards, the Green Trees La Vergne history book, and much more.
Tennessee Tribune
Tallu Schuyler Quinn, Founder of the Nashville Food Project, to be Honored Posthumously
NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer. Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on...
fox17.com
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
