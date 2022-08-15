ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

MTSU Convocation Featuring ‘Walking to Listen’ Author Welcomes Class of 2026

Middle Tennessee State University’s Convocation for new students will usher in the 2022-23 academic year and marks the official start of the fall semester. Convocation will be held starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Murphy Center for freshmen and new transfers, other returning students, family members and alumni. The free event featuring Summer Reading Program author Andrew Forsthoefel is open to the public.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services

Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Wanda Barnett Named RCS Transportation Director

After serving as the interim during July and August, longtime transportation department member Wanda Barnett has been named the new director. Barnett previously served as assistant director and has worked as a member of the department for more than 16 years. “We do a great job but we can improve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

MFRD Citizens Fire Academy 2022

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department will be holding their Citizens Fire Academy throughout the month of September. Classes will be held every Thursday from 5:30-8:30PM. For more information, contact Shan Womack at (629) 201-5618.
MURFREESBORO, TN

