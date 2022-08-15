Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Convocation Featuring ‘Walking to Listen’ Author Welcomes Class of 2026
Middle Tennessee State University’s Convocation for new students will usher in the 2022-23 academic year and marks the official start of the fall semester. Convocation will be held starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Murphy Center for freshmen and new transfers, other returning students, family members and alumni. The free event featuring Summer Reading Program author Andrew Forsthoefel is open to the public.
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
ucbjournal.com
Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services
Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
Nashville all-girls school pauses decision to allow anyone who identifies as female to apply
A private all-girls school in Nashville is back-tracking on a major decision made last week.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
WSMV
TN teacher expresses concern about what students are allowed to read at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on TikTok with a video about what books your student is allowed to read at school. The video centers around a new law that is creating controversy in the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act was passed by the General Assembly...
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
wgnsradio.com
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
Belmont free tuition program expands to 12 Nashville public high schools
A program that allows Metro Nashville Public School students to receive a free opportunity to attend Belmont University expanded this fall.
murfreesboro.com
Wanda Barnett Named RCS Transportation Director
After serving as the interim during July and August, longtime transportation department member Wanda Barnett has been named the new director. Barnett previously served as assistant director and has worked as a member of the department for more than 16 years. “We do a great job but we can improve...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
New grading scale impacts thousands of Tennessee students
The new school year is bringing a new grading scale along with it because Tennessee lawmakers said the previous grading scale presented challenges for families.
Tennessee Tribune
Tallu Schuyler Quinn, Founder of the Nashville Food Project, to be Honored Posthumously
NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer. Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on...
Vanderbilt and Nashville company develop technology to help 101st soldiers stay injury-free
A local engineering professor and scientist is helping keep soldiers from developing back injuries from lifting their heavy artillery.
murfreesboro.com
MFRD Citizens Fire Academy 2022
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department will be holding their Citizens Fire Academy throughout the month of September. Classes will be held every Thursday from 5:30-8:30PM. For more information, contact Shan Womack at (629) 201-5618.
