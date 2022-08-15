Read full article on original website
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – No. 6 Rutgers women's soccer (1-0-0) continues its season-opening road trip against UNLV (0-1-0) on Sun., Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. MT) on the neutral UNM Soccer Complex. It's the second and final match for the Scarlet Knights at the Lobo Invitational after opening the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over host New Mexico on Thursday evening.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – No. 6 Rutgers women's soccer (1-0) shut out New Mexico (0-1) by a 1-0 score in the 2022 season opener on Thursday evening at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Scarlet Knights won their seventh consecutive season opener and remained unbeaten in season openers for 21-straight years dating back to 2001.
