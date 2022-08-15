ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – No. 6 Rutgers women's soccer (1-0-0) continues its season-opening road trip against UNLV (0-1-0) on Sun., Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. MT) on the neutral UNM Soccer Complex. It's the second and final match for the Scarlet Knights at the Lobo Invitational after opening the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over host New Mexico on Thursday evening.

