Filing for the Crookston City Council, Mayor, and School Board was completed and closed last night on August 16, and despite several filings for the open positions in the council and school board, Ward 2 didn’t have any filings come in for it at all. While this doesn’t have any immediate effects on the City Council and the Ward, the city is currently looking through all of its options to fill the seat before the end of Councilmember Steve Erickson’s term at the end of the year.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO