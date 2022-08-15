Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CHRIS WINJUM AND BEN NESSETH WIN OX CART DAYS CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WATER WARS
The Crookston Fire Department held Water Wars on Friday night at the Downtown Square. The object of the game is to spray water through a fire hose at a barrel that hangs on a cable. The first team to move the barrel to their opponent’s side is declared the winner. In past years the Fire Department has had no issues filing an 8-team bracket for the event, however this year only two teams signed up and the winners were Chris Winjum and Ben Nesseth who will receive $150 in Chamber bucks. Taking second place with a prize of $100 in Chamber Bucks was Dave & Bernie from the Bemidji Fire Department.
kroxam.com
Verona “Nonie” Skalsky – Obit
Verona “Nonie” Skalsky, 96, Ada, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Benedictine Care Community in Ada. She was born to Claris and Olive (Loobey) Miller at their farm southeast of Ada. She received her early education at country school and graduated from Ada High School in 1944.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
MARK AND MEGAN PROULX WIN FIRST AND THIRD PLACE PRIZE IN OX CART DAYS DUCK DROP
Crookston Ox Cart Days was back outside in the Downtown Square with bounce houses, a giant Slide-n-Slide, food trucks, axe throwing, a misting station, and fire tables to make s’mores. While people were enjoying the events and food, music was being performed by the local band, Downtown Horns. The...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 18, 2022
The Benedictine Living Community’s resident and tenants’ lines are not working, and they are waiting for a piece of equipment, so they are unsure how long they will be without their phones. If you need to contact a resident or tenant, call the nurse manager or nurse’s station.
kroxam.com
2022 OX CART DAYS MEDALLION CLUE #2 IS RELEASED
CLUE ONE – Wednesday. There’s lots to do in ’22. In Crookston’s annual summer festival including hunting for the medallion that doesn’t show a hint of blue. In fact, it’s black and white and red and yellow too. We’re searching everywhere to find it, how about you?
kroxam.com
THE SEARCH FOR THE 2022 OX CART DAYS MEDALLION IS UNDERWAY
CLUE ONE – Wednesday. There’s lots to do in ’22. In Crookston’s annual summer festival including hunting for the medallion that doesn’t show a hint of blue. In fact, it’s black and white and red and yellow too. We’re searching everywhere to find it, how about you?
IN THIS ARTICLE
kroxam.com
MACY FEE CROWNED MISS CROOKSTON 2022
The 32nd Annual Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant is being held Friday night at the Crookston High School auditorium. Macy Fee, daughter of Chris and Tiffany Fee, was crowned Miss Crookston 2022. Macy won the Personal Interview, Talent, and On-stage Presence. The first runner-up was Hannah Brouse, daughter of Callie Darco...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT’S OX CART DAYS PANCAKE BREAKFAST IS ONE OF THEIR GREATEST SUCCESSES YET
The Crookston Fire Department hosted their annual Ox Cart Days Pancake Breakfast this morning at the main fire hall. The event was a massive success as cars stretched nearly to the train tracks and the food line even reached outside of the station, as about 800 people stopped to grab breakfast. So many came in fact, that the department said they ran out of food!
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS AND EAST GRAND FORKS WILL DO CITYWIDE SPRAYS FOR MOSQUITOES ON THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER IDENTIFYING WEST NILE IN THE GRAND FORKS REGION
The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes for Tomorrow night, Thursday, August 18, 2022, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. West Nile virus has been identified in the Grand Forks region. The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT’S PANCAKE BREAKFAST SERVES OVER 800 PEOPLE
The Crookston Fire Department hosted their annual Ox Cart Days Pancake Breakfast this morning at the main fire hall. The event was a massive success as cars stretched nearly to the train tracks and the food line even reached outside of the station, as about 800 people stopped to grab breakfast. So many came to eat breakfast that they ran out of food!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
KROX NEWS DIRECTOR THOMAS LEZON WINS OX CART DAYS LIP SYNC BATTLE
The Crookston Ox Cart Days closed out Thursday with the Lip Sync Battle and Air Guitar Contest in the Crookston Sports Center. The event was sponsored by The Crookston Times. After an afternoon of exciting events, the crowd was buzzing with excitement for the final event of the day and watched seven fun performances of people lip-syncing and performing some of their favorite songs.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY HALL LOOKING AT OPTIONS AT HOW THEY CAN GET FILINGS FOR WARD 2 AFTER IT RECEIVED NONE DURING THE FILING PERIOD
Filing for the Crookston City Council, Mayor, and School Board was completed and closed last night on August 16, and despite several filings for the open positions in the council and school board, Ward 2 didn’t have any filings come in for it at all. While this doesn’t have any immediate effects on the City Council and the Ward, the city is currently looking through all of its options to fill the seat before the end of Councilmember Steve Erickson’s term at the end of the year.
kroxam.com
THE OX CART DAYS MEDALLION HAS BEEN FOUND!
The Crookston Ox Cart Days Festival medallion has been found. Jane Berg found the medallion by the library. Berg receives $200 for finding the medallion.
kroxam.com
CHARLIE STAEHNKE WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS HAWAIIAN SHIRT CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days held a Hawaiian Shirt Contest in the Downtown Square, where people hoping to become contestants wore their best Hawaiian shirts to try to be chosen as a finalist for the contest. When the contest began, First Community Credit Union members went around the crowd looking for...
kroxam.com
UMC HOSTS ANNUAL ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND UNITED WAY GOLF BALL DROP
The annual Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social was held at the University of Minnesota Crookston Campus Mall and Gazebo on Wednesday afternoon. UMC staff ran a booth serving bowls of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream with water and lemonade with music performed by the wind ensemble Windblown in the gazebo as people enjoyed their cold treat on a warm summer day. Children were allowed to play around in the mall fields or could also pet some sheep, thanks to Crookston Ambulance running Animals on the Mall.
kroxam.com
JENNY PERREAULT AS “MR. LANDON CIDER” IS CROWNED FIRST MR. GQ 2022
The Crookston Eagles Club held its first-ever Mr. GQ Pageant in the Crookston Eagles on Friday night to see which one of seven “gentlemen” earned the right to wear the first-ever Mr. GQ crown. The event was sponsored by Montagues’ Flower Shop, the Crookston Inn, Hair Connexion, Brandner Printing & Office Supplies, Melbye Trophies, B & B Kreations, Kiel Farms, and the Crookston Eagles and Auxiliary.
kroxam.com
SCOBEY’S PUB & GRUB WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS RIBFEST
The Crookston Ox Cart Days RibFest was held this evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. The event was sponsored by the Crookston Lions. Scobey’s Pub & Grub won the trophy this year, with Erickson’s Smokehouse & Grill taking second place and B&E Meats and Irishman’s Shanty tieing for third place!
Comments / 0