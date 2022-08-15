ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener

Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal

USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

Michigan Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Everything came together (finally) for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in 2022, beating Ohio State in The Game, winning the Big Ten Championship Game in convincing fashion, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite returning just 64 percent of their overall production from a year ago, and some major departures on defense, the Wolverines are expected to challenge for another conference title this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jayden Daniels
247Sports

Four-Star Edge Marquise Lightfoot Discusses Notre Dame

The weak-side defensive end role could be among the top priorities for Notre Dame in its 2024 recruiting class. It’s part of why Irish fans should take note of Marquise Lightfoot. Out of Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Illinois, the six-foot-five, 215-pound rising junior has scooped up nearly two-dozen scholarship...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Ranking USC football’s top-10 transfers ahead of 2022 season

After the NCAA instated a one-time transfer exemption rule change last April that allows any Division I athlete to transfer without having to sit out a season or lose a year of eligibility, along with the institution of Name, Image and Likeness rules, an unprecedented marketplace was created for team-building in college football.
College Football News

Missouri vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Venue: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, MO. Record: Missouri (0-0), Louisiana Tech (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers promote top prospect Jackson Jobe to High-A West Michigan

The Detroit Tigers promoted right-hander Jackson Jobe, their top prospect, from Low-A Lakeland to High-A West Michigan. Jobe, who turned 20 a few weeks ago, began the season with the Flying Tigers and pitched 18 games. He had a 4.52 ERA with 25 walks and 71 strikeouts across 61⅔ innings. The Tigers drafted him No. 3 overall in 2021 out of high school in Oklahoma. ...
DETROIT, MI

