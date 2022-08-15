Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener
Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
247Sports
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
AthlonSports.com
Michigan Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Everything came together (finally) for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in 2022, beating Ohio State in The Game, winning the Big Ten Championship Game in convincing fashion, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite returning just 64 percent of their overall production from a year ago, and some major departures on defense, the Wolverines are expected to challenge for another conference title this season.
2022 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule
The Miami Hurricanes' football schedule includes games against the Texas A&M Aggies, Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
Sooners 2023 commit Adepoju Adebawore earns 5-star status
Without adding any new players on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Sooners recruiting class got a little bump as 2023 EDGE commit Adepoju Adebawore received five-star status from On3 Recruiting and in the 247Sports Composite database. After receiving a huge bump in the latest Rivals update, Adebawore is now considered a consensus...
Game-by-Game Predictions For 2022 Longhorns Football Season
What is the Texas Longhorns ceiling this season? LonghornsCountry.com goes game by game to find out.
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Nebraska
Previewing the Nebraska Cornhuskers and picking a final score for Michigan Wolverines football's ninth game of the season (Nov. 12 at The Big House).
RELATED PEOPLE
Four-Star Edge Marquise Lightfoot Discusses Notre Dame
The weak-side defensive end role could be among the top priorities for Notre Dame in its 2024 recruiting class. It’s part of why Irish fans should take note of Marquise Lightfoot. Out of Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Illinois, the six-foot-five, 215-pound rising junior has scooped up nearly two-dozen scholarship...
247Sports
Ranking USC football’s top-10 transfers ahead of 2022 season
After the NCAA instated a one-time transfer exemption rule change last April that allows any Division I athlete to transfer without having to sit out a season or lose a year of eligibility, along with the institution of Name, Image and Likeness rules, an unprecedented marketplace was created for team-building in college football.
NFL・
Player Profile: USC 2023 target Matayo Uiagalelei
Matayo Uiagalelei is part of the rich football tradition at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). His older brother, D.J. Uiagalelei, is now the starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. Uiagalelei’s top schools currently are Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and USC, with the slight favorite being the Ohio State Buckeyes....
Countdown to kickoff: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State is only 18 days away
To preview one of the most anticipated games for Notre Dame this century and the official start of the Marcus Freeman era, BlueandGold.com is counting down the days to the matchup against Ohio State on Sept. 3. This daily series of 99 stories celebrates by the numbers some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football News
Missouri vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Missouri vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Venue: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, MO. Record: Missouri (0-0), Louisiana Tech (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big...
Detroit Tigers promote top prospect Jackson Jobe to High-A West Michigan
The Detroit Tigers promoted right-hander Jackson Jobe, their top prospect, from Low-A Lakeland to High-A West Michigan. Jobe, who turned 20 a few weeks ago, began the season with the Flying Tigers and pitched 18 games. He had a 4.52 ERA with 25 walks and 71 strikeouts across 61⅔ innings. The Tigers drafted him No. 3 overall in 2021 out of high school in Oklahoma. ...
tigerdroppings.com
Someone Ran The Data To See Who Would Lead MLB In HRs If Al Game Was Played At LLWS Field
The internet strikes again, but in a fun way. Someone out in the interwebs ran the numbers to see who would lead the MLB if all games were played at the Little League World Series field... (Barstool Sports)
MLB・
Comments / 0