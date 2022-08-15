ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids

Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
