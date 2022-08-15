Read full article on original website
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Famed Artist Bordalo II Works On 64 Ft Mural In Downtown El Paso
Famous Portuguese artist Bordalo II begins work on 64 foot mural in downtown El Paso. Early this week, Bordalo II (pronounced Bordalo Segundo) arrived in El Paso with his team and immediately got to work on the giant mural installation at the One San Jacinto Plaza building. The world-renowned Portuguese...
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
West El Paso Is Getting a TikTok Famous Crumbl Cookies Location
There’s going to be a third Crumbl Cookies location in El Paso. The TikTok-famous sweets are coming to the west side. The cookie shop that has taken the nation by storm with its warm, gooey gourmet cookies already has a location in the Eastlake Marketplace and at The Market at Pebble Hills.
It’s Amazing What Beautiful Art You Can Find Around El Paso
El Paso artists are talented. No doubt about it. Anytime we see some truly amazing art around town, we HAVE to share it. Recently we've seen some amazing art made out of trash & some beautiful murals as tributes to the Uvalde shooting. Well we have some more art to...
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids
Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
A Humble Barber Will Help the Homeless In El Paso with Free Cuts
An El Paso man will be taking some time next week to help out the homeless in the El Paso community. Mr. OG Colorworks aka Oscar Garcia wants to help out the homeless and give them somewhat of a revamp. If you have never been homeless then you have no...
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
20 of the Best El Paso Hacks That You Should Know About
Hacks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. It's either a hit or miss when it comes to hacks, however, I know that in El Paso, there are some real good hacks that we all know about. So I went and did the usual and asked our Facebook followers what are some good El Paso hacks that everyone should know about.
KVIA
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
El Paso Artist Duo, Los Dos, In The Running For $10,000 Jarritos Grant
Everyone’s favorite Mexican soda, Jarritos, is hoping to spread the love to artists and creatives whose work impacts communities across the nation by awarding five artists with a $10,000 grant and an El Paso artist duo is in the running for the grant. El Paso artist duo, Los Dos,...
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study
The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot. That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.
95.5 KLAQ
