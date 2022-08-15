ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star athlete Khai Prean commits to LSU

The Tigers’ run of success in the state of Louisiana for the 2023 class continued on Tuesday as coach Brian Kelly picked up a commitment from a top in-state talent. Four-star St. James athlete Khai Prean chose the Tigers over Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State. Prean, who plays both receiver and in the secondary at the high school level but will likely stick to offense for LSU, is rated as the No. 259 overall prospect and the 15th-best in Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Luck
On3.com

BIG-10 Officially Inks New Deal: Is This Good for Oregon?

To answer the question in the title, YES, HELL YES, EMPHATICALLY YES. I recognize my excitement might set us up for future disappointment, but I feel good about this development. At least as it relates to Oregon. The BIG not only inked a strong deal, it was clear they left...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy