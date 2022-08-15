Read full article on original website
Brent Venables Didn't Like Oklahoma's Poor Practice, But Did Enjoy Saturday's Scrimmage
Both players and coaches, Venables said, failed to reach "the standard" in a recent practice, but the team bounced back and had a productive live scrimmage.
Four-star athlete Khai Prean commits to LSU
The Tigers’ run of success in the state of Louisiana for the 2023 class continued on Tuesday as coach Brian Kelly picked up a commitment from a top in-state talent. Four-star St. James athlete Khai Prean chose the Tigers over Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State. Prean, who plays both receiver and in the secondary at the high school level but will likely stick to offense for LSU, is rated as the No. 259 overall prospect and the 15th-best in Louisiana.
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
BIG-10 Officially Inks New Deal: Is This Good for Oregon?
To answer the question in the title, YES, HELL YES, EMPHATICALLY YES. I recognize my excitement might set us up for future disappointment, but I feel good about this development. At least as it relates to Oregon. The BIG not only inked a strong deal, it was clear they left...
Terry McLaurin confirms, tells his side of viral Urban Meyer recruiting story
A story went viral in July about Urban Meyer essentially telling Terry McLaurin at a recruiting camp that his hands weren’t good enough. The Commanders wideout confirmed it and shared his recollection of it.
