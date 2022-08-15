The Tigers’ run of success in the state of Louisiana for the 2023 class continued on Tuesday as coach Brian Kelly picked up a commitment from a top in-state talent. Four-star St. James athlete Khai Prean chose the Tigers over Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State. Prean, who plays both receiver and in the secondary at the high school level but will likely stick to offense for LSU, is rated as the No. 259 overall prospect and the 15th-best in Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO