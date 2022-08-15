ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome

Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly praises Colby Richardson, says cornerbacks are a 'far cry from where we were'

Brian Kelly has seen a dramatic change in the LSU cornerbacks since the Tigers began fall camp, and one of them is Colby Richardson. Kelly told reporters on Wednesday that Richardson put on close to 20 pounds in the offseason, and his summer workouts were outstanding. Kelly said he saw a natural athlete transform himself physically, and went from 167 pounds to nearly 190 pounds. Kelly also revealed that Richardson has adapted to the SEC level, and now he’s competing for the starting lineup.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Football: The Tigers’ fans will love the new NCAA rule change

The unfortunate reality of being an official in sports is that it’s impossible to be perfect. Refereeing controversy is a part of the game and it has been for decades. However, with the introduction of video replay and other technology, spectators are becoming most restless. LSU Football has had its fair share of on-field debacles over the years, but few have come at the hands of an officiating blunder. The Tigers’ biggest issue of the last two decades was with the BCS format.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

LSU defense fails to pull it together during scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 12th practice on Wednesday, August 17. The offense came out firing throughout most of the practice, but in the scrimmage towards the end, the defense could not stop much at all. “As a head coach, I can’t allow myself...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Lands Commitment From Four-Star Athlete Khai Prean

Four-star athlete Khai Prean from St. James, La., announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday evening. The 6-0, 190-pound prospect chose the Tigers over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida State. Prean is rated the No. 16 athlete in the country for the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
theadvocate.com

What we learned about the LSU quarterback battle following Wednesday's scrimmage

Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier commanded LSU's offense through two drives during the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of Wednesday's practice as the Tigers' two-quarterback derby continued. While Daniels was the first quarterback to trot onto the field, LSU coach Brian Kelly kept his comments on both quarterbacks limited afterward. “I thought...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BATON ROUGE, LA

