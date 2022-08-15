Read full article on original website
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for LSU football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with LSU. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. If you called the way LSU’s 2021 season would play out, congrats. Go buy...
The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome
Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
Brian Kelly praises Colby Richardson, says cornerbacks are a 'far cry from where we were'
Brian Kelly has seen a dramatic change in the LSU cornerbacks since the Tigers began fall camp, and one of them is Colby Richardson. Kelly told reporters on Wednesday that Richardson put on close to 20 pounds in the offseason, and his summer workouts were outstanding. Kelly said he saw a natural athlete transform himself physically, and went from 167 pounds to nearly 190 pounds. Kelly also revealed that Richardson has adapted to the SEC level, and now he’s competing for the starting lineup.
LSU Football: The Tigers’ fans will love the new NCAA rule change
The unfortunate reality of being an official in sports is that it’s impossible to be perfect. Refereeing controversy is a part of the game and it has been for decades. However, with the introduction of video replay and other technology, spectators are becoming most restless. LSU Football has had its fair share of on-field debacles over the years, but few have come at the hands of an officiating blunder. The Tigers’ biggest issue of the last two decades was with the BCS format.
LSU defense fails to pull it together during scrimmage
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 12th practice on Wednesday, August 17. The offense came out firing throughout most of the practice, but in the scrimmage towards the end, the defense could not stop much at all. “As a head coach, I can’t allow myself...
LSU Lands Commitment From Four-Star Athlete Khai Prean
Four-star athlete Khai Prean from St. James, La., announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday evening. The 6-0, 190-pound prospect chose the Tigers over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida State. Prean is rated the No. 16 athlete in the country for the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
What we learned about the LSU quarterback battle following Wednesday's scrimmage
Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier commanded LSU's offense through two drives during the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of Wednesday's practice as the Tigers' two-quarterback derby continued. While Daniels was the first quarterback to trot onto the field, LSU coach Brian Kelly kept his comments on both quarterbacks limited afterward. “I thought...
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Former LSU basketball star in WNBA playoffs with top-seeded Aces
Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
New efforts underway to clear out 81 tons of litter behind LSU’s Burden Center
Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series. A Louisiana author and an LSU graduate are competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. At the city dock, a makeshift...
Gonzales, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Houma Christian School football team will have a game with Ascension Christian High School on August 16, 2022, 17:00:00. Houma Christian SchoolAscension Christian High School.
A key member of the UL athletic department has left to become an AD at his alma mater
University of Louisiana at Lafayette deputy athletic director Nico Yantko was introduced Tuesday as the new director of athletics at his alma mater, Murray State University. “What a day,” said Yantko, who graduated from Murray State in 2009 as a football student-athlete for the Racers. “What an emotional experience.”
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022
Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Football All-State tight end William Cole Doiron will be honored along with Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball and two years in basketball.
Parking in downtown Baton Rouge is about to change. Pay the kiosk, park in any public spot.
Baton Rouge is weeks away from completing its revamp of hundreds of downtown parking spots as it begins the installation of new kiosks that will remove the need for coins to pay for parking and will enable drivers to park in any public downtown parking space. The 100 multi-space kiosks,...
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
