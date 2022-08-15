Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Winston-Salem Forsyth County 16-year-old fastest in the country
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
The T.J. Thorpe Show S1, E12: Jah Jarrett & Barry Tate
In the season finale of The T.J. Thorpe Show, T.J. heads to Guilford County to talk to Grimsley 4-star DL and Georgia commit Jah Jarrett and Northeast Guilford 3-star WR Barry Tate.
Greensboro, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The East Forsyth High School football team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. East Forsyth High SchoolNorthwest Guilford High School.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders
On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
RELATED PEOPLE
wschronicle.com
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
triad-city-beat.com
New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad
Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Greensboro wants your input on the future of its pools and splashpads
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get closer to wrapping up summer, the city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on the future of nearly 10 aquatic facilities. The facilities include four pools and two spraygrounds. Lindley Pool. Peeler Pool. Warnersville Pool. Smith Community Pool. Keeley Park.
'Biggest mistake of my life,' Hope Solo opens up about Winston-Salem DWI arrest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At the end of March, retired U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo pleaded guilty in Forsyth County District Court after being arrested in a Walmart parking lot for impaired driving and child abuse. Thursday, Solo shared more about the incident in her latest podcast episode 'Hope Solo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alamancenews.com
Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham
The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
WECT
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy’s death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WRAL) - Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked...
chapelboro.com
New UNC Police Chief Aims to ‘Make Campus Proud’ of Department
With students coming back to campus and the first week of classes commencing, newly hired UNC chief of police Brian James says he is excited to build community trust and keep the school safe this semester. James began his role as UNC chief of police on July 1. He held...
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
Truck connected to murder of Wake County deputy found in Winston-Salem, sources say
The truck connected to the murder of a Wake County deputy has been found in Winston Salem, according to sources.
Comments / 1