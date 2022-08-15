Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
ON3: NC State’s Secondary Ranks 6th in the Nation
The buzz: All five starters return from a unit that held opposing quarterbacks to a 52.5 percent completion rate last season (second nationally). Ingle isn’t that big (5 feet 10, 186 pounds), but he hits a ton. There is a lot of experience (four of the five starters are upperclassmen) and ample depth, too. (ON3)
packinsider.com
Joe & Joe of 99.9 The Fan Hold Ceremony to Break the Curse of NC State Stuff
Joe Giglio and Joe Ovies of 99.9 The Fan, held a ceremony around Carter-Finley, and inside the stadium to once and for all cleanse the Wolfpack of the curse of NC State Stuff. The Wolfpack hasn’t won an ACC Championship in Football since 1979, and these two NC State alums pulled out all of the stops to keep the evil college sports demons away.
NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach. The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program. He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019. Less than three years later, he's out. The Aggies had...
packinsider.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Banghart Calls NC State Fans “Classless”, Then Takes it Back
Yesterday UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Courtney Banghart was asked on a podcast, who she liked beating the most, Duke or NC State. Her response: “That’s like asking me who I hate less.”. I love it. We don’t like you either. She then followed that up by...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny
It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
cbs17
Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham. She...
‘We just can’t afford it.’ NC State Fair livestock entry fees are up, forcing some out
Some livestock exhibitors are coming back to the State Fair this year for the first time since 2019. They’re finding entry fees are much higher than before.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
wraltechwire.com
Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution
DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
Cary and Durham make list of hottest ZIP Codes in America
A couple in Cary who bought their home in the late 1990s said the value has tripled.
bestcolleges.com
Leadership Changes at UNC-Chapel Hill in Wake of Hannah-Jones Settlement
Hannah-Jones settlement encourages greater inclusion at the university, while new leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill sparks conversations about freedom of speech. New leaders have joined the graduate and journalism schools at UNC-Chapel Hill, as the terms of Nikole Hannah-Jones' settlement have been released. The Hannah-Jones settlement requires an inclusive search process,...
'We have to confront our past': Students, alums react to UNC's plans for James Cates Jr. memorial
Cates was 22 years old when three members of a white supremacist biker gang stabbed him to death outside teh Student Union in 1970. All of the men were acquitted by an all-white jury.
Raleigh-based company signs Joe Jonas as spokesperson
Singer and actor Joe Jonas is the new spokesperson for the product made by Raleigh-based company Merz Aesthetics, the company announced on Tuesday.
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
Nearly half of police in NC didn’t report enough crime stats to the FBI. See if cops in your area did
Nearly half of law enforcement agencies in North Carolina failed to report a full year of crime data to the FBI, according to a published report.
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
triangletribune.com
Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr.
Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr. Millard Peebles Sr. was born in 1895 and grew up in the Black farming community in Northern Wake County (North Raleigh) known as House Creek Township. He was a member of the 370th Infantry Regiment of the 93rd Infantry Division, one of several Black combat units that fought in the Argonne Forest in France during World War I. He often spoke of eating his meals with the French because Black and white soldiers could not eat together because of U.S. racial segregation customs.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on NC streets: What can be done to address this?
Some groups of ATV riders in Durham say they have a larger purpose than joyriding.
