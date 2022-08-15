Read full article on original website
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
School Board Member Publicly Mocked During Speech on Banning Anti-Racism
"'We want kids to learn both sides, that's why we are also introducing our flat-earth curriculum this fall," one user commented, receiving nearly 60,000 likes.
Florida Teachers Slam Bill Allowing Veterans to Teach With No Degree
"[T]he good idea was to put people that have no education on education," said a Florida teacher on TikTok.
Book Ban Backfire: Texas School District Forced to Pull the Bible
A Texas school district has pulled dozens of challenged books from its library shelves—including the Bible—just before the start of the academic year under a new policy introduced by conservative leaders.“Attached is a list of all books that were challenged last year. By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” Keller Independent School District executive curriculum director Jennifer Price instructed principals in an email Tuesday, obtained by The Texas Tribune. “Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”The...
School, Teacher Dispute Black Leaders Posters Being Removed From Classroom
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the posters featured many prominent Black individuals, such as former President Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr.
After Millions in Relief Funds, Why Won’t Schools Do More to Find Lost Students?
Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. We have seen a lot of alarming headlines recently in the realm of public education, but people are finally paying attention to something that is a real problem: an awful lot of kids are missing school. Over at The Grade, Alexander Russo declared it […]
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy
A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Teacher shortages send schools scrambling before new year
School districts across the country are struggling to hire enough teachers as students return to the classrooms. Some districts are recruiting from abroad. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
Washington Examiner
Parents must take a stand for choice
For all the parents who have spent the last two years fighting for our children, I’m sorry to say our brief summer respite is over. The data on pandemic learning loss are coming in, and they are devastating. And yet the failing grades and rising absentee rates dominating the public education system today are exactly what those of us who fought school closures warned would happen.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Opinion: AR15's Are on Back to School Shopping Lists for School District
Whether you are a proponent of the second amendment or never want to be in the same room as a gun, it‘s an undeniable fact that America’s lack of structured gun control has been the cause of many a tragedy in recent years.
Utah officials secretly investigated female athlete's gender
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah high school athletics association secretly investigated a female athlete — without telling her or her parents — after receiving complaints from the parents of two girls she had defeated in competition questioning whether the girl was transgender. The...
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”“It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.Depending on the answer, Leah, 9, gets advice from a cartoon avatar on managing her mood and a few more questions: Have you eaten breakfast? Are you hurt or sick? Is everything OK at home? Is someone at school being unkind? Today, Leah chooses “silly,” but says...
