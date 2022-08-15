Read full article on original website
Thursday, August 18, 2022
“Full 5th Circ. Won’t Rehear United Vaccine Mandate Row”: Linda Chiem of Law360 has this report (subscription required for access) on an order denying rehearing en banc, acocmpanied by concurring and dissenting opinions, that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued today. “Abortion remains banned...
Friday, August 19, 2022
“Crypto trader can sue IRS over ‘John Doe’ summons for Coinbase records — 1st Circ”: Alison Frankel’s “On the Case” from Reuters has this post about a ruling that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit issued yesterday. “The Death Penalty...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
The Legal Profession's Sisyphus Is Getting Really Tired
Do you know the myth of Sisyphus? He keeps pushing a rock up a mountain only to have it fall back when he gets it to the top. It’s like the legal profession with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Very slow progress up that mountain. Hopefully, unlike Sisyphus, DEI will scale the mountain and stay there, but it won’t happen any time soon.
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Morning Docket: 08.19.22
* Prepare for the Olympics! Unless you live in an abortion banning state, that is. [ESPN]. * Will lax gun laws increase the chances of going postal? [SHRM]. * All bikes are equal. But some bikes are more electricky than others. [The News Tribune]. * California is working on better...
From Bankruptcy In Texas To Sanctions In Connecticut, Alex Jones's Legal Problems Are Just Beginning
It’s been a bad week for Alex Jones, and an even worse one for his lawyers. On Friday, US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez convened an emergency hearing regarding Free Speech Systems (FSS), the parent company of Infowars, where Jones spews his bile for millions every day. This is the second bankruptcy in the past five months for a Jones-related entity, after the shitposter placed three worthless shell companies in bankruptcy in a failed effort to halt the defamation suits brought by families of Sandy Hook victims. Since then, he “remembered” that FSS owed upwards of $60 million to a Nevada LLC called PQPR Holdings Limited LLC for supplements already supplied, forcing FSS to declare bankruptcy. And hey wouldn’t ya know, turns out PQPR is wholly owned by Alex Jones and his parents David and Carol.
Selina Meyer's New Project: Getting People To Care About State Supreme Court Elections
Electing supreme court justices makes no sense. As long as courts are asked to perform judicial review, populating their ranks with political hacks is just begging for the lowest common denominator. It’s how you end up with Roy Moore masquerading as if defacing the public courthouse with ugly, giant slabs of the Ten Commandments makes one a serious jurist. It’s certainly possible to elect a competent supreme court justice, but if the general populace struggling to choose candidates based on vague policy promises is hard, gauging someone’s feelings about ripeness is next to impossible.
Donald Trump's Got 99 problems, And A Snitch Is Only One
There may come a day when Donald Trump’s legal woes do not dominate the news cycle, but that day is not today. This morning, the Trump Organization’s longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg pled guilty to all 15 criminal counts in a tax evasion scheme perpetrated by the former president’s eponymous company. As described in the July 2021 indictment, Weisselberg received hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in the form of indirect income which was then deducted from his pretax salary, thereby reducing his overall compensation and stiffing Uncle Sam and Auntie New York Department of Taxation and Finance of their rightful share.
Alex Jones Making Too Much Money Off Sandy Hook Trial Publicity To Take Off Work To Face Accusers, Lawyers Say
Alex Jones and his lawyers do not lack for chutzpah. In fact, it would be appropriate to say that they have some balls. Last week, they filed an emergency motion to amend the bankruptcy order for Free Speech Systems (FSS), the parent company of Infowars, which is selling so much swag that it needs more cash to pay its vendors.
Ranking Law Professors In The Twitterverse
At their core, social media platforms like Twitter serve as environments for creating and disseminating ideas and information through virtual microblogging communities. Apart from certain widgets and other selling points that individualize the multitude of different apps, each provides a baseline set of functions – e.g., a terminal to post original content and interact with other users. Yet, while the Twitter name itself was born from the idea that users would be able to distribute “a short burst of inconsequential information,” it is evident that America’s academic community has grown to view these platforms as an extension of the classroom – and this is especially true for law professors. From commenting on their expert perspectives on the latest decisions from the Supreme Court to giving us hope that the Mets won’t blow another pennant run (looking at you, @steve_vladeck), law professors have fully immersed themselves in the Twitterverse.
Trump's TV Lawyers Were Wilding Out Last Night
Donald Trump’s lawyers had a wild night on TV yesterday after US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signaled his willingness to unseal some parts of the affidavit of probable cause to search the former president’s club and seize documents belonging to the federal government. Notably, these lawyers had nothing at all to say in court when every media outlet in the country plus conservative pressure group Judicial Watch were clamoring to shake loose the sealed document. But later when the cameras were rolling, they could not shut up!
State Chief Justice Fires Entire Public Defense Commission And Her Explanation... Isn't Very Good
Public defenders have an incredibly difficult job everywhere. Despite being a necessary feature of a constitutional justice system, states routinely underfund and disrespect public defenders and leave indigent clients to suffer. So when Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters fired all nine members of the state’s entire Public Defense Services Commission...
Lawyers Shouldn't Be Scared To Tell Clients They Can't Answer Certain Legal Questions
Clients usually pick lawyers who have an expansive understanding of the law so that their counsel will be able to draw from a solid background when dealing with a given legal issue. Accordingly, lawyers might feel pressured to answer all of the questions posed by a client with a firm response so they can demonstrate a solid understanding of a legal matter. However, the law is expansive, and lawyers can hardly be expected to know everything about everything. Attorneys should be more willing to tell clients when they need to conduct more research, or if they do not know about a given legal issue, to set reasonable expectations and build a greater sense of trust with clients.
