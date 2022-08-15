Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.
987thebull.com
Vancouver Man Dies In Roll-over Crash, Speeding Suspected
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tragedy hit a Vancouver family on Tuesday night when a man died in a crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cody Allen was likely speeding when he hit a utility pole, rolled over and hit a house on Northeast 99th Street near 25th Avenue just after 5:15pm.
'It's just a real tragic situation': Family of Vancouver man hit, injured by car thief hoping for full recovery
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man is in the hospital with serious head injuries he sustained while trying to stop somebody from stealing his car this week. The suspect, and his car, have yet to be found. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Tim Meyerhoff said. Meyeroff still cannot...
PPB: Serious crash in SE Portland, bicyclist injured
A crash near Creston Park in Southeast Portland has left one injured.
kptv.com
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in SE Portland. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood.
987thebull.com
Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County
DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Portland crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday afternoon, police said.
Death investigation underway in Clatsop County after body of Portland man found
A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.
KGW
Northeast Portland restaurant catches fire, 3rd time since 2017
Reo's Ribs on Northeast Sandy Boulevard caught fire in 2017 and 2020. Now, it's dealing with its third destructive fire in the past five years.
Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon
One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
987thebull.com
Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer’s fourth heat wave has daytime cooling centers opening back up on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90’s. There are several locations across the metro area and many are accessible by public transit. Anyone who needs a free ride to a cool space can dial 2-1-1.
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
Former Scappoose firefighter, twin brother die in small plane crash
YELLOW PINE, Idaho — An off-duty Bend firefighter and his twin brother died in a small plane crash Monday morning in Idaho, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro and his brother Mark, both 38, were returning to Bend from a camping trip near McCall, Idaho when the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation.
KXL
Deadly Shooting At North Portland Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park just after 10:00am. His name has not yet been released. This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth...
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
