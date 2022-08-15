ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver Man Dies In Roll-over Crash, Speeding Suspected

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tragedy hit a Vancouver family on Tuesday night when a man died in a crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cody Allen was likely speeding when he hit a utility pole, rolled over and hit a house on Northeast 99th Street near 25th Avenue just after 5:15pm.
