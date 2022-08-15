Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of £25million, which could rise to over £40m with add-ons, for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.Gibbs-White, 22, who spent the first half of the 2020/21 season under Forest boss Steve Cooper while on loan at Swansea, is set to become the East Midlands club’s 16th summer signing.Cooper refused to discuss individual players or specific details when asked about further incomings on Thursday at the City Ground, but did confirm more new arrivals were expected.It has been reported that Gibbs-White will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.Cooper said: “Yes, I definitely think there will...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO