Premier League

BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
The Independent

Morgan Gibbs-White set to sign for Nottingham Forest in initial £25m deal

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of £25million, which could rise to over £40m with add-ons, for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.Gibbs-White, 22, who spent the first half of the 2020/21 season under Forest boss Steve Cooper while on loan at Swansea, is set to become the East Midlands club’s 16th summer signing.Cooper refused to discuss individual players or specific details when asked about further incomings on Thursday at the City Ground, but did confirm more new arrivals were expected.It has been reported that Gibbs-White will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.Cooper said: “Yes, I definitely think there will...
Yardbarker

Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today

Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer. Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City. Manchester...
