Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
Everton's Dele Alli In Talks Over Besiktas Move That Could See Tottenham Miss Out On £10m
Alli was once hailed as one of the best young talents in world soccer.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have his sights set on the Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Assessing Manchester City’s transfer window as a whole, it is a challenge to pinpoint any flaws. The club fulfilled their need to find a replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero by...
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Morgan Gibbs-White set to sign for Nottingham Forest in initial £25m deal
Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of £25million, which could rise to over £40m with add-ons, for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.Gibbs-White, 22, who spent the first half of the 2020/21 season under Forest boss Steve Cooper while on loan at Swansea, is set to become the East Midlands club’s 16th summer signing.Cooper refused to discuss individual players or specific details when asked about further incomings on Thursday at the City Ground, but did confirm more new arrivals were expected.It has been reported that Gibbs-White will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.Cooper said: “Yes, I definitely think there will...
Yardbarker
Chelsea try alternative method in order to secure Everton’s Anthony Gordon
Chelsea remain interested in Everton’s Anthony Gordon despite having two bids rejected for the 21-year-old. The Merseysiders have rejected bids of £40m and £45m from the London club but the Blues have now tried an alternative method in order to land the young winger. According to Football...
SkySports
Ben Brereton Diaz: Everton interested in Blackburn striker as Frank Lampard widens his search for a forward
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is on Everton's list of targets, as Frank Lampard widens his search for a new striker. Blackburn, who are top of the Championship, rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old on Tuesday night. Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains Everton's first-choice option, but with...
Yardbarker
Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today
Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
MLS・
Report: Scottish Youngster Billy Gilmour Wants To Leave Chelsea
Academy graduate Billy Gilmour has fallen down Thomas Tuchels midfield pecking order causing the 21-year-old to want to find regular football elsewhere with a few Premier League clubs eyeing him up.
Trevoh Chalobah and Billy Gilmour seek Chelsea departures as Ethan Ampadu exit depends on Wesley Fofana arrival
Trevoh Chalobah, Billy Gilmour and Ethan Ampadu could all be set for Chelsea departures this summer, according to reports. The Blues are set to add to their squad this summer with Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Anthony Gordon all linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.
Liverpool Still Keen On Signing Midfielder Matheus Nunes But Would Wait Until Next Season And Potentially Pay Double
According to a usually reliable source, Liverpool are still interested in midfielder Matheus Nunes. The midfielder just signed for Wolves so he would only become an option next season.
Former Player Urges Liverpool To Battle Wolves For Matheus Nunes
Former Liverpool left-back, Jose Enrique, has urged the club to try and steal Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, from the grasp of fellow Premier League club, Wolves.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer
Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer. Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City. Manchester...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Quartet
Newcastle United have asked to be kept updated about the situation of four Chelsea players, which include Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher.
"Absolutely unbelievable" - Gary Neville raves over Liverpool 25-year-old following Crystal Palace game
Darwin Nuñez may have grabbed the headlines for Liverpool last night for receiving a red card on his home debut, but he wasn’t the only Reds attacker to catch the eye against Palace. Amidst the chaos surrounding Nuñez, many have forgotten Luis Diaz scored a quality goal for...
