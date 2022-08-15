Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Meeting Highlighted an Upturn in Enrollment and Raises for Teachers

Read full article on original website
Related
Jenks Public Schools superintendent talks about what's new, next for district
Jenks Public Schools is starting the new school year by rolling out a new Freshman Academy for incoming students.
News On 6
Several Local Superintendents Make Donations To GOP State Superintendent Candidate, According To Public Records
Public records show several local superintendents are making donations to a Republican candidate running for state superintendent. The superintendents of Tulsa Public Schools, Bixby, Jenks and Union have donated hundreds of dollars to April Grace's campaign. Several of them have been vocally critical of Grace's runoff opponent, Ryan Walters, who...
tulsakids.com
Does Your Student Need an IEP?
Despite the recent school board dramatics of aspiring politicians like E’Lena Ashley with her Marjorie Taylor Greene aspirations and the understandable but nonetheless dire shortage of people willing to teach for abysmal pay, school is finally kicking back up in the Tulsa metro area. I know this by the hours we spent hunting for the perfect pairs of ADIDAS and Vans for walking up and down the five flights of stairs our freshly behighschooled kids will have to navigate this year and by the seering disappointment of learning we would once more have to deal with school uniforms for our newly minted middle schooler only two weeks before school started. And most importantly, I know this by the annual IEP meeting we’ll need to schedule in the next couple of weeks.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BHS Aviation Intern Takes Flight
Jack Auschwitz is a senior at Bartlesville High School. Like a number of his fellow seniors, he is participating in a career internship. Jack spends part of each school day at the Bartlesville Airport with its director, Mike Richardson. Jack is also enrolled in the new General Aviation and Aerospace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readfrontier.org
State Department of Education now admits audio from a Tulsa teacher training was the same as the slides
Contradicting earlier statements, the Oklahoma State Department of Education now admits that audio from a Tulsa teacher training found to violate a state law banning some teachings about race was actually the same as text from slides that it determined were OK. “To clarify, the audio was the same,” Department...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPSD Changes COVID Alert to GREEN
One week into the new school year and the Bartlesville Public School has been able to change the COVID-19 Alert level from YELLOW to GREEN. The announcement was made on the BPSD social media pages and website. Alert changes are made when BPSD has reviewed COVID cases within the school and city-wide and have determined that a level needs to be more restrict or that current restrictions can be lessened.
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
City of Tulsa hosts job fair to fill more than 250 positions
People with the city said there are hundreds of open positions and have some new incentives to help bring in new talent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Faith in Business Series will be held Thursday, 7:30-9am, at Crossing 2nd. Faith in Business brings people together to fellowship, network, share best practices and promote mutual growth. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast and hear Stormwalker Ranch’s Executive Director, Steve Lindquist, and Community Relations Ambassador, Kelley Goodall. This free event is open to the public, but please register at faithinbusinessseries.com.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Heated GOP CD 2 Forum Plays to a Capacity Crowd
GOP Candidates Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen squared off before a capacity crowd Wednesday during the Congressional District 2 Forum at Bartlesville City Hall. The candidates firmly and confidently answered the questions submitted by Bartlesville Radio listeners and other interested parties throughout the forum which was put on by The Green Republican Women's and the Washington County GOP.
bartlesvilleradio.com
KWON to Broadcast GOP CD 2 Forum Tonight
Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County GOP want you to join us on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 tonight at 7pm, for the Congressional District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hall. In addition to listening on KWON Radio, you can watch live video of the forum at www.KWONtv.com.
Bynum defends city councilor targeted by “buzzwords and falsehoods”
In the week before election day, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is rushing to defend longtime District 6 City Councilor Connie Dodson. Bynum says Dodson has been the target of negative information in an attempt to sway voters away from her. “They are hoping the voters in her district will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Update on Lee Lake Skate Park Lighting Project
In a recent post on the City of Bartlesville website, an article outlined where the city stands on the lighting project for Lee Lake Skate Park. City staff planned on taking bids on the lighting earlier this year but were forced to table it until after July due to the General Obligation Bond funding being unavailable. The City now hopes to be able to place a call for bids sometime in September so construction can start before winter.
State Rep. Sean Roberts Suing Fellow House Member For Slander
State Representative Sean Roberts said he's suing a fellow member of the house for slander after she brought up domestic allegations made against him 20 years ago during his divorce. Five lawmakers recently called for Roberts to drop out of the republican run-off for Labor Commissioner based on those old...
News On 6
First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training
First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier at Chamber Forum
Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66, was the guest speaker at the Bartlesville Chamber Forum at City Church in Bartlesville on Tuesday. 33 years after he started his career as a research engineer in the labs of Phillips Petroleum, right here in Bartlesville, Lashier took over from Greg Garland, who recently stepped down after 10 years as CEO but staying on as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Whip Around 8-16
Unfortunately Bartlesville High’s first home softball game against Bixby had to be called off because of the inclement weather on Tuesday evening, but BHS did have its first varsity home event in volleyball. Bartlesville volleyball fell to Broken Arrow in straight sets last night at Bruin Field House. BA...
Bartlesville To Receive $1 Million Settlement From Distributors For Opioid Crisis
The city of Bartlesville will get a $1 million settlement payment from three opioid distributors for their role in Oklahoma's opioid crisis. Bartlesville city councilors voted to participate in the "Oklahoma Opioid Distributor Settlement," giving the city about $1-million of the $22-million to be shared among Oklahoma cities and counties.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Smoke Testing of Sewers Begins This Week
Smoke testing of sewers began Thursday in the City of Bartlesville in the area north of Adams Boulevard and west of Bison Road. The testing is a regular part of the City checking for mainenance issues in its sanitation systems. The smoke testing allows city workers to detect defects in piping that may have occurred due to heavy rains or collection area overflows. Testing usually takes several weeks to be completed.
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Response Training Held at OKWU
Earlier this week, Oklahoma Weslayan University served as a training site for first responders who were training on an active shooter situation. Over 50 students and staff served as volunteers to be victims in the training. The volunteers were assigned various levels of injuries and placed in different locations in order to make it as accurate as possible in covering various issues that might arise.
Comments / 0