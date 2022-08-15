Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Meeting Highlighted an Upturn in Enrollment and Raises for Teachers

Despite the recent school board dramatics of aspiring politicians like E’Lena Ashley with her Marjorie Taylor Greene aspirations and the understandable but nonetheless dire shortage of people willing to teach for abysmal pay, school is finally kicking back up in the Tulsa metro area. I know this by the hours we spent hunting for the perfect pairs of ADIDAS and Vans for walking up and down the five flights of stairs our freshly behighschooled kids will have to navigate this year and by the seering disappointment of learning we would once more have to deal with school uniforms for our newly minted middle schooler only two weeks before school started. And most importantly, I know this by the annual IEP meeting we’ll need to schedule in the next couple of weeks.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO