Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
18-year-old Wenatchee man killed by gunshot last Friday night
Wenatchee Police are investigating what they say is a homicide that occurred Friday night in the 1600 block of Methow Street. According to a press release, officers were called just before midnight to what was reported to be a cardiac incident. Arriving officers instead discovered Yair Flores, 18, with a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Wildfires in Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest grow to 943 acres, closures and evacuations issued
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. – The White River and Irving Peak fires, which sparked on Aug. 12 from lightning strikes, have grown to affect nearly 950 acres, prompting continued evacuation orders and closure of the area. The fires are only 1% contained. Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) provided updates on...
ifiberone.com
Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman killed in Douglas County crash identified
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman killed in a rollover crash Saturday southeast of Mansfield has been identified as Stephanie M. Starkweather. The 35-year-old died at the scene after crashing along southbound state Route 17, about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield. Starkweather was driving a 2005 Dodge Magnum south...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Chelan County jail wants bomb-threat suspect transferred elsewhere
The Chelan County jail wants to transfer a troublesome inmate to another jail’s custody while he awaits trial for alleged bomb threats. Nicholas Henry Fulcher has been in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest June 15, when police say he called in a bomb threat to the county courthouse to avoid a hearing on another criminal case.
ncwlife.com
Workers at Rock Island switchyard injured by rebar
Two contractors at Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the accident happened about 8:55 a.m. when the steel rebar fell from the crane onto two men who were helping move it into place.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD: 18-year-old shot and killed Aug. 12
WENATCHEE — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds from an Aug. 12 shooting. According to information released on Wednesday, Wenatchee police responded just before midnight on Aug. 12 for a possible cardiac event at a home in the 1600 block of Methow Street.
ncwlife.com
Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yaktrinews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
kpq.com
Four People Rescued On Wenatchee River Saturday
Four people who were inner tubing the Wenatchee River over the weekend had to be rescued after becoming stranded. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were sent to an area of the river near the Warm Springs Inn on Saturday night around 10:30.
kpq.com
White River Fire May Burn into Late October
Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee apartment damaged in fire started by candle
A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire this morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2’s Kay McKellar said a woman had lit the candle before going to work and at about 11:30 a.m., an uncle who was babysitting the woman’s children moved the curtains, knocking over the candle and starting the fire.
ifiberone.com
Man cited after climbing to top of bridge’s support structure between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - A man in his 30’s faces multiple charges after climbing to the top of the Senator George Sellar Bridge’s super structure over the Columbia River between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Friday. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says, without using the ladder, a subject known to...
ifiberone.com
One dead, one injured in head-on crash in Okanogan County
PATEROS — A head-on collision Sunday afternoon on state Route 153 in Okanogan County left one person dead and another person injured. Tao L. Stettler, a 39-year-old Pateros man was driving a Ford Eclipse south on SR 153, just west of Pateros, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a 1996 Ford F-250, according to the Washington State Patrol.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
nbcrightnow.com
Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
40-Year-Old Shane Walsh Dead In A Fatal Crash In Leavenworth (Leavenworth, WA)
According to the Troopers, a fatal crash occurred on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth on Saturday night. According to the Troopers, Phlym Anthony Gayan, 49, was travelling in his car with three other passengers westbound in the eastbound lane. He attempted to pass other cars when his vehicle hit an oncoming motorcycle.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
Comments / 0