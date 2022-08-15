ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Hadley, Hampshire Mall hosted the Stuff the Squad Car supply drive for the upcoming back-to-school season! The donation drive took place in the Target parking lot near the mall’s entrance. It was put on by the Salvation Army and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. Donations included school supplies for the upcoming year like notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state

MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission signaled in a public meeting on Thursday that it could be some time before regulations for sports betting are solidified, but once they are, MGM Springfield said they will be ready to go live with sports betting within 90 days.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Overgrowth on Montgomery Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. Viewers in Chicopee have expressed concern about a section of the sidewalk on Montgomery Street blocked by overgrown weeds and branches. We stopped by Montgomery Street Thursday afternoon to check out the sidewalk for ourselves. The tall weeds and shrubbery have...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigate vandalism incident at Easthampton crisis pregnancy center

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a crisis pregnancy center in Easthampton. When we stopped by the Bethlehem House Thursday afternoon, red paint was still visible on the walls outside. We spoke with Senator John Velis, who shared his reaction to this vandalism. “This type...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Florence residents express concerns over proposed pot dispensary

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Florence are planning to speak out at Thursday’s city council meeting in Northampton. They’re concerned about a new pot shop proposed in the area. The shop would go in a building in place of a pizza restaurant. If granted, the Euphorium would...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 116 in Amherst

For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

UMass Amherst releases fall COVID-19 policies


AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents speak out against proposed cannabis dispensary in Florence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Multiple residents in Florence spoke out at Thursday night’s city council meeting. They’re concerned about a new pot shop proposed in the area with many of them saying the city should have a cap on how many shops are allowed. With eleven shops already open...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle massive fire at Dudley warehouse

DUDLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a 5-alarm fire in Dudley at a 2 story commercial building. Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Robert’s Road. As of Friday morning, no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
DUDLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs

For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Construction underway on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. A viewer reached out to the Western Mass News newsroom, wondering about the construction underway on Interstate 391 in Chicopee. The viewer asked:. “It is dangerous where 3 lanes merge to 2 and some drivers speed up to almost cut you...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect

For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Locals express road safety concerns after fatal crash on Route 116 in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person died in a multi-car crash Friday morning on Route 116. The circumstances of this fatal crash are still under investigation. But one woman who lives nearby said is concerned about drivers on this stretch of road and would like to see changes made to help prevent crashes in the future.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Golf Tournament to be held in September

UMass Amherst released it's COVID-19 policies for the fall semester.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall


CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Hatfield Fire Department facing staffing issues

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The response to a house fire we told you about in Hatfield on Tuesday revealed just how short staffed the town’s fire department is. “The first initial response, our Engine 1 responded with myself and one firefighter only, so we were the initial attack crew,” said Hatfield Fire Chief Robert Flaherty.
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

