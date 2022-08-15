Read full article on original website
West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot
Town by Town: August 18
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Hadley, Hampshire Mall hosted the Stuff the Squad Car supply drive for the upcoming back-to-school season! The donation drive took place in the Target parking lot near the mall’s entrance. It was put on by the Salvation Army and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. Donations included school supplies for the upcoming year like notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes.
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
Getting Answers: Overgrowth on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. Viewers in Chicopee have expressed concern about a section of the sidewalk on Montgomery Street blocked by overgrown weeds and branches. We stopped by Montgomery Street Thursday afternoon to check out the sidewalk for ourselves. The tall weeds and shrubbery have...
Police investigate vandalism incident at Easthampton crisis pregnancy center
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a crisis pregnancy center in Easthampton. When we stopped by the Bethlehem House Thursday afternoon, red paint was still visible on the walls outside. We spoke with Senator John Velis, who shared his reaction to this vandalism. “This type...
Florence residents express concerns over proposed pot dispensary
FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Florence are planning to speak out at Thursday’s city council meeting in Northampton. They’re concerned about a new pot shop proposed in the area. The shop would go in a building in place of a pizza restaurant. If granted, the Euphorium would...
Serious crash closes part of Route 116 in Amherst
UMass Amherst releases fall COVID-19 policies
Residents speak out against proposed cannabis dispensary in Florence
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Multiple residents in Florence spoke out at Thursday night’s city council meeting. They’re concerned about a new pot shop proposed in the area with many of them saying the city should have a cap on how many shops are allowed. With eleven shops already open...
Crews battle massive fire at Dudley warehouse
DUDLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a 5-alarm fire in Dudley at a 2 story commercial building. Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Robert’s Road. As of Friday morning, no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs
Getting Answers: Construction underway on I-391 in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. A viewer reached out to the Western Mass News newsroom, wondering about the construction underway on Interstate 391 in Chicopee. The viewer asked:. “It is dangerous where 3 lanes merge to 2 and some drivers speed up to almost cut you...
Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect
Locals express road safety concerns after fatal crash on Route 116 in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person died in a multi-car crash Friday morning on Route 116. The circumstances of this fatal crash are still under investigation. But one woman who lives nearby said is concerned about drivers on this stretch of road and would like to see changes made to help prevent crashes in the future.
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Golf Tournament to be held in September
Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall
Hatfield Fire Department facing staffing issues
HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The response to a house fire we told you about in Hatfield on Tuesday revealed just how short staffed the town’s fire department is. “The first initial response, our Engine 1 responded with myself and one firefighter only, so we were the initial attack crew,” said Hatfield Fire Chief Robert Flaherty.
Northampton’s school committee holds meeting for school year masking policy
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The mask drama continues in Northampton, as the School Committee holds a special meeting to discuss how they’ll be handling mandates and testing this school year. There’s not currently a mask mandate in place in the city’s schools after it was lifted at the end of...
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
