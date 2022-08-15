Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Flagstaff couple stuck in home in the aftermath of flooding
An elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks, as successive rounds of flooding in the area have created a thick wall of mud that is surrounding their home. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
SignalsAZ
Snowbowl Road Closure for Climb to Conquer Cancer Event
Snowbowl Road (Forest Road 516) in Flagstaff will be closed from 6:00 am to noon on August 20, 2022, to accommodate the annual Climb to Conquer Cancer event. While Snowbowl Road will remain open before and after the five-hour closure window, drivers are asked to remain alert and cautious. Event coordinators and sponsors will be using the road to initiate event set up in the days leading up to the event.
knau.org
Pipeline Fire closure area reduced
Several areas of the Coconino National Forest have been re-opened following the Pipeline Fire. All areas located east of Highway 89, including the Cinders OHV area and the Sunset Crater National Monument, have re-opened to the public. Officials urged visitors to use caution while in the area as there are...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fires, flooding limit hunting access in units 7E, 11M near Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) advises hunters that the recent Tunnel and Pipeline fires, and subsequent burn-scar flooding, have resulted in serious safety issues that will impact public access into these areas near Flagstaff. The Coconino National Forest has closed portions of game management units...
Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff
Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Wendy's employee facing murder charge following customer's death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A man died from his injuries after police say a Prescott Valley Wendy's employee attacked him when he reportedly complained about his food order on July 26. Antoine Kendrick is facing a second-degree murder charge. The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. near at a Wendy's near...
flagscanner.com
Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Until 430 PM MST.
Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 1:29PM MST until August 18 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a. * At 127 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 2 inches of.
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
theprescotttimes.com
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 18 thru Aug 22
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
theprescotttimes.com
Community Clean up for Seligman
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
flagscanner.com
PRESS RELEASE: Coconino County Flood Control District Briefs Federal Officials on Long-Term Flood Mitigation Plan
Coconino County Flood Control District hosted Congressman Tom O’Halleran and officials from the United States Department of Agriculture, United States Forest Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Federal Highway Administration, and the City of Flagstaff for a comprehensive briefing and tour of the Schultz/Pipeline Flood Area. Flood Control District...
