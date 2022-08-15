ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN

The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Snowbowl Road Closure for Climb to Conquer Cancer Event

Snowbowl Road (Forest Road 516) in Flagstaff will be closed from 6:00 am to noon on August 20, 2022, to accommodate the annual Climb to Conquer Cancer event. While Snowbowl Road will remain open before and after the five-hour closure window, drivers are asked to remain alert and cautious. Event coordinators and sponsors will be using the road to initiate event set up in the days leading up to the event.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
knau.org

Pipeline Fire closure area reduced

Several areas of the Coconino National Forest have been re-opened following the Pipeline Fire. All areas located east of Highway 89, including the Cinders OHV area and the Sunset Crater National Monument, have re-opened to the public. Officials urged visitors to use caution while in the area as there are...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fires, flooding limit hunting access in units 7E, 11M near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) advises hunters that the recent Tunnel and Pipeline fires, and subsequent burn-scar flooding, have resulted in serious safety issues that will impact public access into these areas near Flagstaff. The Coconino National Forest has closed portions of game management units...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff

Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Person
Isaiah Miller
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY

Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Aug 18 thru Aug 22

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Community Clean up for Seligman

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

PRESS RELEASE: Coconino County Flood Control District Briefs Federal Officials on Long-Term Flood Mitigation Plan

Coconino County Flood Control District hosted Congressman Tom O’Halleran and officials from the United States Department of Agriculture, United States Forest Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Federal Highway Administration, and the City of Flagstaff for a comprehensive briefing and tour of the Schultz/Pipeline Flood Area. Flood Control District...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

