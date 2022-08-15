Snowbowl Road (Forest Road 516) in Flagstaff will be closed from 6:00 am to noon on August 20, 2022, to accommodate the annual Climb to Conquer Cancer event. While Snowbowl Road will remain open before and after the five-hour closure window, drivers are asked to remain alert and cautious. Event coordinators and sponsors will be using the road to initiate event set up in the days leading up to the event.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO