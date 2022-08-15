Florence Eileen “Flossie” Safford, age 86, of Malone, NY, died Friday, August 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Per the family’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.

