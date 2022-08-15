Read full article on original website
Father Rolland A. Hart
A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Rolland A. Hart will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Bishop Terry R. LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, will celebrate the Mass with the priests of the diocese, and Father Paul J. Kelly will offer the homily.
Keith R. “Charlie” O’Connor
MOIRA – With heavy hearts the family of Keith R. “Charlie” O’Connor, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022). Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. A time of visitation will be held Tuesday (Aug. 23) from 11 to 11:45...
Millard Robert Merrill
Millard Robert Merrill, 85, of Chateaugay, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center, Plattsburgh with his family by his side. Born on June 29, 1937 in Chateaugay, NY, he was the son of Roy S. and Ella (LaPlante) Merrill. He was married to Barbara Columbe on January 25, 1958 in St. Mary’s Church, Champlain, NY.
Florence Eileen “Flossie” Safford
Florence Eileen “Flossie” Safford, age 86, of Malone, NY, died Friday, August 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Per the family’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
Dorothee E. Abbott
Dorothee E. Abbott, 95, of Chateaugay died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Born on Feb. 27, 1927 in St. Agnes de Dundee, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Olivier and Elisa (Mainville) Leblanc. She was married to Charles Abbott on Aug. 27, 1949 in...
Malone plans End of Summer Bash
MALONE — The Malone Recreation Park will host the annual End of Summer Bash Saturday with a full slate of activities and events, according to Malone mayor Andrea Dumas. All events are family-oriented, safe, and free to the public. The day kicks off at 4 p.m. and events continue...
