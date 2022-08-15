ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery

In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

UM School of Medicine Faculty Share $13 Million PCORI Funding Award to Study Fracture Prevention Strategies for Osteoporosis

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) faculty from the Department of Epidemiology & Public Health and the Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science are co-recipients of a $13 million funding award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to compare interventions used to improve mobility and prevent future fractures in older adults with osteoporosis recovering from a hip or leg fracture. The 5-year study is being conducted by researchers at UMSOM and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston in partnership with ProMedica, a large integrated healthcare network with skilled nursing facilities across the United States.
HEALTH
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

My ‘Ear Infection’ Symptoms Turned Out to Be Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis

Rita Tennyson, 51, realized something wasn’t quite right with her health when she experienced a string of abnormal and mostly unexplained symptoms in her early twenties. Among them: numbness, muscle weakness, nausea, vertigo, and facial paralysis. At one point she was given an ear infection diagnosis—a doctor said she likely had a virus enter her ear while visiting SeaWorld on a windy day. Over the years, Tennyson had no idea what was going on with her body, but she had a strong feeling that something really wasn’t right.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
