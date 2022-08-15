ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Two recent afternoon robberies result in arrests, recovery of stolen firearm

Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZyy0_0hIPYPUM00

Tukwila Police are reporting that two recent afternoon robberies resulted in arrests and recovery of a stolen firearm:

Officers Make Multiple Arrests in Two Unrelated Afternoon Robberies Involving Firearms

On August 13th just after 2PM, officers responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred in the 100 block of Andover Park W. (map below). The 9-1-1 caller stated that multiple individuals had been involved in the robbery and that a firearm had been displayed during the incident.

Tukwila officers immediately responded and located four males matching the description nearby. They were detained without incident. A firearm stolen in Texas in January was recovered on the person of one of the suspects. A juvenile male and an adult male were taken into custody

In the second incident, a female apparently unaware of her surroundings (quite literally standing at the corner of the police station) took it upon herself to rob a victim and displayed a firearm during the robbery just after 4 p.m. For obvious reasons, officers were immediately on scene and located her in the 14800 block of Tukwila International Blvd attempting to flee the scene on foot. She was initially noncompliant but was taken into custody without incident after a brief negotiation with her.

The firearm upon inspection was determined to be a very realistic looking BB gun. The suspect had an active Domestic Violence Assault of a Child 3rd out of King County and is being booked on the warrant. The investigation into the robbery portion of the incident is ongoing at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man arrested for threatening a minor with a CO2 rifle

An Olympia man is accused of using a rifle to threaten a 17-year-old passing by his house. Sean Mikel Sheldon Pippin, 29, was arrested on August 14 after Olympia police were alerted to a man with a rifle on the 3000 block of Hoadly Street SE. The reporting party told...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
YELM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tukwila, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Tukwila, WA
KING 5

Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Firearms#Tukwila Police
q13fox.com

Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
ENUMCLAW, WA
KOMO News

Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
KING-5

Fife ATM robbery suspects

Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area. Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area.
FIFE, WA
Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
173
Followers
271
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy