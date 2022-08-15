Two recent afternoon robberies result in arrests, recovery of stolen firearm

Tukwila Police are reporting that two recent afternoon robberies resulted in arrests and recovery of a stolen firearm:

Officers Make Multiple Arrests in Two Unrelated Afternoon Robberies Involving Firearms

On August 13th just after 2PM, officers responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred in the 100 block of Andover Park W. (map below). The 9-1-1 caller stated that multiple individuals had been involved in the robbery and that a firearm had been displayed during the incident.

Tukwila officers immediately responded and located four males matching the description nearby. They were detained without incident. A firearm stolen in Texas in January was recovered on the person of one of the suspects. A juvenile male and an adult male were taken into custody

In the second incident, a female apparently unaware of her surroundings (quite literally standing at the corner of the police station) took it upon herself to rob a victim and displayed a firearm during the robbery just after 4 p.m. For obvious reasons, officers were immediately on scene and located her in the 14800 block of Tukwila International Blvd attempting to flee the scene on foot. She was initially noncompliant but was taken into custody without incident after a brief negotiation with her.

The firearm upon inspection was determined to be a very realistic looking BB gun. The suspect had an active Domestic Violence Assault of a Child 3rd out of King County and is being booked on the warrant. The investigation into the robbery portion of the incident is ongoing at this time.