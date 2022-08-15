Edens Zero is coming back for a second season, and it has officially revealed its release window with the very first look at the new episodes! The anime ended its run last Fall, but there was an initial mystery over whether or not the anime would return. The director behind the series, Yuji Suzuki, had unfortunately passed away before the final episode of the first season had aired. It was then revealed that the anime would indeed continue at some time in the future, but a time had yet to be set. Now fans have gotten a full confirmation that the second season of the anime is coming our way.

