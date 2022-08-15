Read full article on original website
A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
2019's "A Plague Tale: Innocence" is undoubtedly one of the most revered story-based games in recent memory. Following the protective Amicia de Rune as she guides her ill brother to safety amid the Hundred Years' War and the emergence of the black plague in the 14th century, the game earned praise from critics and gamers due to its enthralling narrative and thrilling stealth mechanics that involves evading both the French Inquisition and massive amounts of plague-infested rats. Despite many players foolishly skipping over it immediately following its release, "A Plague Tale: Innocence" got its flowers in the end and earned a countless amount of award nominations for its narrative, including a win for Outstanding Story-Rich Game at the 2019 Steam Awards. Three years later, developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Entertainment will attempt to add on to this brilliant piece of art with a sequel, "A Plague Tale: Requiem."
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
IGN
Expedition Agartha Official Launch Trailer
Expedition Agartha is a hardcore multiplayer looter-survival game that's now available in early access. Take on challenges alone or with others to fight, loot, craft, live, and die in a world inspired by world history and multiple real-world warrior cultures.
Original footage of vicious shark attack is so clear you can hear victim scream
Footage showing the terrifying moment a diver was attacked by a shark has been published on YouTube, and the victim can be heard screaming at the top of his lungs as the animal clamped down on his leg, filling the water with blood. The clip was captured in 2018 by...
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
IGN
Wolves Of War - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolves Of War, an upcoming movie starring Ed Westwick, Rupert Graves, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, and Anastasia Martin. At the end of WWII, a tough British officer leads a ragtag band of Allied commandos behind enemy lines on one last impossible mission. Their task is to rescue a scientist in order to stop the Nazi’s work on developing an atomic bomb -- all while evading the Nazi guerrillas who are determined to continue the war at any cost.
The Battle For Grand Chien Is Shown In The New JAGGED ALLIANCE 3 Gameplay Trailer
With a squad of mercenaries under your command, you command a counter-insurgency in Jagged Alliance 3. You’ll take part in updated versions of the series’ actual combat, RPG systems, and 4X components in this rebirth of the turn-based tactical game from the mid-1990s. The paramilitary Legion seizes power...
IGN
Chimeraland - Attack of the Tyrant Update Trailer
Chimerland's Attack of the Tyrant update is available now on PC, iOS, and Android, bringing dinosaurs as new tamable beasts, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus, and Brontosaurus. The update also features pet shaping and pet dyeing abilities, a new museum, various rewards, and more. Watch the latest trailer for this open-world RPG, where you catch and create pets from mythical beasts.
Xbox Announces Eight New Games Coming Soon To Game Pass
Xbox has just announced another eight games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass, with a critically acclaimed cozy indie game available for PC and console now. I'm referring to Coffee Talk - an endearing visual novel that is set in a fantasy version of Seattle. The player serves coffee, and yes, swirls together cutesy latte art, while listening to the patrons discuss their days. The sequel, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, releases in 2023, so this is a prime opportunity to give the game a go and get invested for the next chapter in the story.
Resident Evil fans are remaking the original game in Unreal Engine 5
You'll want to sink your teeth into this one
dotesports.com
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
Finally, a game that will just let me be a creepy witch in the woods
Become Baba Jaga's apprentice in a giant chicken-legged cabin in upcoming Reka. I am on a first-name basis with the coven of incoming witch games and thank goodness witchcrafting and cottage-building game Reka only has a first name, because I'm adding it to my Steam Witchlist too. German studio Emberstorm Entertainment has been posting short clips of its debut project on Twitter and I was immediately enthralled by its slightly spooky 19th century rural Europe.
IGN
The Fridge is Red - Release Date Announce Trailer
The Fridge is Red launches on PC on September 27. Get another look at the game in this creepy new trailer.
Warzone Season 5 Last Stand Release Date Revealed
Warzone Season 5 hits live servers Aug. 24, Activision announced Thursday. The free content update is titled Last Stand, and Activision has described it as the game's final season. In a trailer published alongside the announcement, players spotted classic villains from throughout the Call of Duty franchise's history, including Raul Menendez from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Gabriel T. Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts, Khaleed Al-Asad from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and He "Seraph" Zhen-Zhen from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and 4.
IGN
The Shore - Official Release Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Shore, a game that focuses on the mystery of the unknown on a forbidden island with horror elements. The story is based on mythology that goes deep through Lovecraft’s creations and beyond. The Shore is available on PC.
Life is Strange and Before the Storm remasters are coming to Switch next month
The Arcadia Bay Collection "is no simple port"
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ confirmed maps so far
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks set to continue what Infinity Ward started when it rebooted the franchise back in 2019. So far, we’ve seen a brief slice of the campaign, as well as a handful of maps that will feature in the final product. There’s yet to...
ComicBook
Edens Zero Sets Season 2 Release Window With First Poster
Edens Zero is coming back for a second season, and it has officially revealed its release window with the very first look at the new episodes! The anime ended its run last Fall, but there was an initial mystery over whether or not the anime would return. The director behind the series, Yuji Suzuki, had unfortunately passed away before the final episode of the first season had aired. It was then revealed that the anime would indeed continue at some time in the future, but a time had yet to be set. Now fans have gotten a full confirmation that the second season of the anime is coming our way.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Idris Elba fighting a lion won’t be enough to see ‘Beast’ top the box office
A ruthless, man-eating lion won’t be Idris Elba‘s toughest opponent this weekend. The reputable actor is set to spearhead Beast, the wild thriller serving as the latest of Universal’s summer slate. While it’s got all the tools to tackle the box office, it faces stiff competition from a high-profile import.
LADbible
