Glen Rock, NJ

Glen Rock ranks as top 3 best places to live

Every year a company called Niche ranks towns, schools, collages and more. These rankings are geared to help families find the best schools for their kids. This year Glen Rock has made #3 as the top place to live in Bergen County. But how do we do in the state rankings? We are number 6 out of 415 suburbs. Nationally? We are 84th out of 6,777. Not too shabby for a town with 11,747 residents.
