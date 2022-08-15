Read full article on original website
Carol Caputo, a community leader honored with a volunteer award in her name, dies. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A compassionate volunteer who enriched the lives of others, she was honored when she presented annually an award that bears her name to other outstanding volunteers. It reflected her generosity of spirit and steadfast volunteerism. A devout Catholic, she was unwavering when it came to...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Glen Rock ranks as top 3 best places to live
Every year a company called Niche ranks towns, schools, collages and more. These rankings are geared to help families find the best schools for their kids. This year Glen Rock has made #3 as the top place to live in Bergen County. But how do we do in the state rankings? We are number 6 out of 415 suburbs. Nationally? We are 84th out of 6,777. Not too shabby for a town with 11,747 residents.
Fire hits vacant Grossinger's hotel, once a Catskills jewel that became 'Dirty Dancing' inspiration
Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrowth and concrete barriers.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close.
Morristown board tosses controversial group home case
Five hearings and three adjournments were enough for Morristown’s zoning board, which on Wednesday tossed a group home application that has roiled the Historic District since November. If Cohome Inc. wants permission to use an outbuilding as a caretaker’s cottage, it now must start from scratch and re-apply, the...
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
‘I’m no longer afraid,’ Transgender former Staten Islander talks about their road to acceptance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you had told Nate Shalev 15 years ago that in 2022 they’d come back to Staten Island to their parent’s Bulls Head home for a barbecue and be addressed by name as “Nate,” their wife would be referred to as their “wife” and their family would use “they/them” pronouns, Shalev wouldn’t have believed it.
One of N.J.’s greatest ice cream shops has shuttered
A top-rated New Jersey ice creamery recently closed for good. Ice Cream by Mike, a Ridgewood-based ice cream parlor, shuttered on Aug. 14, according to a company Facebook post. The shop was located at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave. After originally opening in Hackensack in 2015, the business moved to Ridgewood...
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Provider Makes Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
