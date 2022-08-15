Read full article on original website
CBS News
Florida man is thankful to be alive after an alligator attack caught on drone cam
J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he said he's thankful to be alive.
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
Click10.com
Large great white shark swims very close to Florida Keys fishermen
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who are used to deep sea fishing and tagging Mahi for research, were about 23 miles offshore Cudjoe Key on Monday. They first spotted a log in the water, which was likely to attract fish and bait. But then...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
Fishermen capture "breathtaking" video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST – A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing "breathtaking" video of the massive shark.Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon.Gates says they stopped to fish about 23 miles off Cudjoe Key when all of a sudden they spotted the great white.Gates put his GoPro in the water and let their boat to drift along the gulf stream for about three miles as the shark went back and forth checking out the vessel.He called the sight "breathtaking." And he says while not common, there have been more great white sightings in Florida waters.This happened 18 miles away from Looe Key, where a boy lost his leg to a shark just a few days earlier.
wfxrtv.com
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys, reports say
MIAMI (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack in Florida left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told Keys News.
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime Pie
Key lime pie is a beloved dessert in Florida. In March 2022, the city of Key West declared it their official dessert, and it's been the official pie of Florida since 2006. (Strawberry shortcake was named Florida's official dessert in 2022.)
NBC Miami
Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family
A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was...
wogx.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes over house during Florida thunderstorm
Video from a Ring video camera show power lines appear to pop, sending fiery sparks into the air, as thunderstorms moved through parts of Florida on Wednesday. Video courtesy: Jaclyn T./Orange City.
Florida Cities are Mentioned as Among the Most Pet-Friendly in America
Many Americans love their pets and therefore enjoy having their pets with them as they go about their daily lives. According to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of U.S. households own a pet. That amounts to nearly 90.5 million families.
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there in late July on a ...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
995qyk.com
Is Florida The Cause Of Flight Cancellations And Travel Delays?
We guess that being the biggest tourist destination in the country comes with some problems. Some believe that Florida is the cause of the recent rash of flight cancellations and travel delays. In a recent study, the four major airports in the Sunshine State; Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other
Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article is coming Friday. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
WMAZ
Georgia facing dental hygienist shortage since start of pandemic
You'll need them for teeth cleaning and more. And if they are not around, it can be a risk to you.
