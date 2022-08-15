Read full article on original website
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Sued For Promoting A ‘Ponzi Scheme’Tech Heralds
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Basketball Tournament Honors Late Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader
A basketball tournament will be held in Duncanville this weekend in honor of a Dallas ISD star student-athlete who was killed in a car crash. Deshawn Jagwan, 18, was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas at the time of his death in April. Jagwan’s family accepted his diploma weeks later, as he graduated with honors.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MCCOWAN HELPS GET DALLAS WINGS TO WNBA PLAYOFFS
Former Brenham Cubette Teaira McCowan has helped the Dallas Wings make it to the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. McCowan was traded to Dallas during the offseason after spending the first three years of her career with the Indiana Fever. McCowan is averaging 11 points and a team high...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cedar Hill, Rockwall to Kick Off Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star
The Cedar Hill Longhorns and the Rockwall Yellowjackets will kick off the 2022 season with a rematch of last year's season opener, but this time the game will also be featured as the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic and played at The Star in Frisco. The two teams will face off...
howafrica.com
7-Year-Old Black Girl Makes History as the Fastest Kid in the Nation, Breaks Junior Olympics Record
Dakota White, a 7-year-old African American girl from Dallas, Texas, is making history as the fastest kid in the nation. She recently set a new national record for the Junior Olympics. Earlier this month, Dakota and her teammates with Xpress Track Club in Fort Worth set a new record in...
Scary Video of Gunfight That Broke Out at Dallas Apartment Complex
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex woke up to the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning (August 16). The chilling security camera video shows two people scrambling to escape the bullets when a gunfight broke out at the Langford apartment complex. The shooting left one woman injured, according to NBC DFW.
Jury declines to indict Dallas evangelist Rickie Rush amid assault allegations
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Rickie Rush – a well-known megachurch pastor in Dallas – in two criminal cases, including one where a 15-year-old alleged that Rush raped him. Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), faced...
fox4news.com
Rapper Trapboy Freddy arrested after police find tiger cub while serving warrant in Dallas
DALLAS - Police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday. Dallas police said its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home. Some neighbors were alarmed by the amount of investigators on their...
irvingweekly.com
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police
After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART's safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
fox4news.com
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleads not guilty to weapons charge in federal court
DALLAS - A Dallas rapper faced weapons charges in federal court one day after U.S. Marshals served a warrant, arrested him, and seized a tiger cub from his home. Devarius Dontez Moore, also known as Trapboy Freddy, pleaded not guilty to weapons charges on Friday and is out of jail after being released with a leg monitor pending trial.
