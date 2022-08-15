ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Basketball Tournament Honors Late Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader

A basketball tournament will be held in Duncanville this weekend in honor of a Dallas ISD star student-athlete who was killed in a car crash. Deshawn Jagwan, 18, was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas at the time of his death in April. Jagwan’s family accepted his diploma weeks later, as he graduated with honors.
DALLAS, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MCCOWAN HELPS GET DALLAS WINGS TO WNBA PLAYOFFS

Former Brenham Cubette Teaira McCowan has helped the Dallas Wings make it to the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. McCowan was traded to Dallas during the offseason after spending the first three years of her career with the Indiana Fever. McCowan is averaging 11 points and a team high...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police

After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART's safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleads not guilty to weapons charge in federal court

DALLAS - A Dallas rapper faced weapons charges in federal court one day after U.S. Marshals served a warrant, arrested him, and seized a tiger cub from his home. Devarius Dontez Moore, also known as Trapboy Freddy, pleaded not guilty to weapons charges on Friday and is out of jail after being released with a leg monitor pending trial.
DALLAS, TX

