Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom Handy
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
desotoisd.org
DeSoto ISD Bus Transportation
DeSoto Independent School District ensures safe transport of students to and from school and school related activities. As the 2022-2023 school year has started, it’s important that the District provide clarity to assist parents, guardians and caregivers in understanding bus transportation eligibility and resources to contact with questions related to district-provided transportation.
Texas School District Bans the Bible
In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
fox4news.com
Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
dmagazine.com
What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?
Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
howafrica.com
Bible Among ‘Controversial Books’ Banned By Dallas Area School District
A Texas school district has pulled the Bible and over 40 other books from its libraries after the books sparked complaints from parents and community members. The Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning, August 16, ordering the temporary removal of the books, according to the Dallas Morning News.
North Texas School District Under Fire for Removing the Bible & LGBTQ Literature from Schools
KELLER, TX – A Dallas Metroplex school district has removed of over 40 books, that included the Bible and a number of LGBTQ books, following the first day of school. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 16, Keller ISD administrators sent out a notice to all staff district wide demanding that they remove a list of "controversial books." The list named 41 books including "The Bluest Eye," “Anne Frank’s Diary," “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” and "All versions of the Bible." This has caused strife for the school district from both sides of the isle. On the left, the Texas Tribune has pointed out…
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
desotoisd.org
Top 50 Courageous Women
Congratulations to DeSoto ISD School Board president DeAndrea Fleming, who has been selected as one of the Courageous Woman Magazine’s top 50 Courageous Women in Business, Leadership, and Entertainment based on her service and the support of others. She is accurately described in the magazine article as a “Servant Leader. Solutionist. Powerhouse.”
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
Texas A&M University system approves office space for DFW expansion
The Texas A&M University System is looking forward to establishing a more grande presence in Dallas-Fort Worth by establishing its footprint downtown.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
M&D Real Estate Housing Market Update: DFW housing market stalls
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 19, 2022) — Danny Perez, founder and managing director of M&D Real Estate in Rockwall, shared the following housing market update:. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard.
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need
Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
Dallas County in the Early Stages of Possibly Building a New Jail
The Dallas County commissioners have taken the first step at repairing the county jail or approving building a new jail.Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash. Dallas County commissioners have started to consider renovating the current county jail or build a new county jail, by allocating nearly $500,000 to study their options. Dallas News reports that on Tuesday, the Dallas County commissioners approved an exploratory committee to review the current county jail.
grapevinetexas.gov
Grapevine Receives Largest Donation In History
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton was a retired teacher from the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) who lived in Grapevine for more than 62 years. Ms. Horton taught elementary school, art, physical education, science, and health, was a drill team sponsor, and a basketball coach. She was an educator in GCISD for 20 years - and had a love for travel and animals.
