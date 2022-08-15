Read full article on original website
Related
Red 'no swimming' flags posted at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach
Red "no swimming" flags are posted at Sandbridge Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the City of Virginia Beach.
Water Country USA to reopen after two-day closure
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After an unexpected two-day closure, Water Country USA says it is ready to welcome guests, just in time for the weekend. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced its Williamsburg water park would be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
Sea cow spotting: Manatee relaxes in Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Inlet
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 13News Now viewer sent in photos and video of a manatee he spotted in the municipal marina area of Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach. According to Jase Ludford, the marine mammal was spotted relaxing in the waters around 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
‘Nobody else needs to die here’: Plans to close Route 58 median after deadly accidents
"It means a lot to us to have this change for Shelby. Nobody else needs to die here."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
WAVY News 10
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home
Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.
Crazy Greek on the move as son takes over restaurant from parents
The longtime local Greek restaurant is preparing to open a new location at 13249 Rittenhouse Drive in the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portsmouth couple says it took police 5 hours to respond after drive-by shooting
A Portsmouth couple says their home got shot up in a drive-by shooting. The gunfire isn't the only thing the couple says that is shocking. They say it took police more than four hours to show up.
Plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264 approved by Virginia Beach City Council
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
Man left injured by shattered glass from Norfolk car shooting
Police responded to a call yesterday around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting at 3700 Larkin St. According to police, the bullets shot into the vehicle while it was occupied.
Pedestrian fatally struck while trying to help disabled vehicle in VB
Around 9:58 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 6000 block of Indian River Road.
Truck runs off road in Newport News and lands in Hampton, driver injured
A man has been left with critical injuries following a single vehicle crash that took place across two cities.
Developer plans to turn former Chesterfield boy scout camp into homes
A developer has submitted preliminary plans for a former boy scout camp on the Appomattox River that's being sold by the local council to help pay the national organization's sexual abuse settlement.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Comments / 0