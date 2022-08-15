Read full article on original website
Public Comment Period for Draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan Extended to September 12
Public Comment Period for Draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan Extended to September 12. The public comment period for the Draft Blueprint Downtown Juneau Area Plan has been extended to September 12, 2022. We want to hear from everyone in the community to make Blueprint Downtown the best it can be – and now you have more time to share your feedback.
Montana Creek Bridge Temporarily Closed to Motorized Vehicles
Montana Creek Bridge Temporarily Closed to Motorized Vehicles. Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the. Montana Creek Bridge (located beyond the Hank Harmon Public Range) to all vehicle traffic including. ATVs until further notice. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek...
