WATCH: Wild Video Shows Bald Eagle Swoop Down To Snatch Angler’s Fish Out of His Hands
Sometimes you get a little more of the outdoors than you bargain for. Then, you find yourself playing catch with a bald eagle. While out fishing in British Columbia, a group of anglers was being followed by a bald eagle. The large raptor was keeping up with their boat as it went along the water. But, what happened next was more of a circus routine than an act of nature.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Watch the Time Bandit Spot a Missile While Out Fishing in New Preview
A new episode of “Deadliest Catch” premieres tonight, and a teaser released gives a look into what fans are in for. The show is currently in its 18th season. This season began with a struggle — they are no longer able to fish for the Red King Crab because of the Alaskan government’s shutdown of red king catching for the 2021-2022 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed Bristol Bay for the season due to there not being enough mature red king female crabs. The crew has flipped to catching other sea life for the time being.
