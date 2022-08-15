A new episode of “Deadliest Catch” premieres tonight, and a teaser released gives a look into what fans are in for. The show is currently in its 18th season. This season began with a struggle — they are no longer able to fish for the Red King Crab because of the Alaskan government’s shutdown of red king catching for the 2021-2022 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed Bristol Bay for the season due to there not being enough mature red king female crabs. The crew has flipped to catching other sea life for the time being.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO