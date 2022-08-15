Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry Lease
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Bye bye Bible. School district in Fort Worth removes bible from libraries.Ash JurbergKeller, TX
Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over AccidentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Experience exotic wildlife up close and personal at this Denton County zoo
Nothing beats the fun of going to a new zoo for the first time. There's a thrill in meeting adorable, exotic animals and learning more about them.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Man Behind DFW Explorers, the Group Making Adult Friendships Easier
Omar Acosta was your typical college student. A bit of a homebody, he didn’t consider himself the life of the party. But he had a close circle of friends and a much larger group of acquaintances. He competed on speech and debate teams throughout high school and college, so he could speak in front of others naturally. However, he never saw himself as a group leader, rallying friends and organizing events—he simply lacked the self-confidence to put himself into many social situations.
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades
DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
papercitymag.com
Where to Eat Near TCU — the Best Mexican, Pizza, Breakfast, Greek Restaurants and More
Welcome Home Frogs. TCU students are back on campus. But where are the best places to eat around TCU? Consider this your guide. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) As Texas Christian University students head back to school (the first day of classes is this Monday, August 22), it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near TCU, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
These are the top spots around Dallas for pedicures, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs to take time to love themselves. Whether it’s your body, mind, or soul, self-love and care are super important to living a healthy life. While women tend to take better care of their feet than men, everyone is encouraged to take some to show some love for what keeps you standing. Wednesday, August 17 is National I Love My Feet Day and it’s the perfect time to get a pedicure!
AOL Corp
This barbershop wins Readers’ Choice as best around Fort Worth with 40,000 votes
Vincent “Vinny” Clark and his wife, Alisha, had always talked about their dreams of opening a barbershop together. They spent years working as barbers in plenty of shops where he said he felt they weren’t cared about. “We were just a number or booth rent,” he said....
fortworthreport.org
From the artist: Erik Gomez embraces Mexican heritage through art
Our video series showcases local artists across Fort Worth and Tarrant County. It highlights each artist’s career, diving into their inspirations, creative process and artistic style. Fort Worth artist Erik Gomez views his art as a love letter to his Mexican culture. For him, it’s important to stay connected...
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
fortworthreport.org
‘Music is definitely my outlet’: Local singer, songwriter on sharing struggles, releasing new music
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, musician Averi Burk spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about her upcoming performance at the Amplify 817 Showcase. . This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please listen to the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Burleson ISD Welcomes Students Back to School With Parody Music Video
Wednesday is the first day of school for Burleson ISD, and the district did Something Good to pump up the excitement and energy. It kicked off the new school year with Our Town, a song parody of the 2002 hit My Town from Montgomery Gentry. The lyrics sung by homegrown...
grapevinetexas.gov
Grapevine Receives Largest Donation In History
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton was a retired teacher from the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) who lived in Grapevine for more than 62 years. Ms. Horton taught elementary school, art, physical education, science, and health, was a drill team sponsor, and a basketball coach. She was an educator in GCISD for 20 years - and had a love for travel and animals.
Bye bye, pesky poles: Here's a first look at Billy Bob's new renovations
FORT WORTH, Texas — Finally, Billy Bob's stole the pole(s). An eyesore and nuisance for concertgoers, the Fort Worth-based honkytonk made do on its promise and removed the two large poles from its venue. No more obstructed views. The pulled poles come as part of several renovations announced back...
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
fox4news.com
Worker with Down syndrome's celebrates first paycheck in viral video, thief attempts to steal it
A North Carolina woman with special needs posted a video to TikTok to celebrate receiving her first paycheck from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. The video was viewed more than 4 million times before it was removed when a thief tried to steal her $1,500 check. Dale Beck, a 28-year-old with...
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County can’t wait for its taste of H-E-B magic
When H-E-B announced Aug. 11 it would finally open its first location in Tarrant County, fans reacted as if they’d just been handed a freshly baked tortilla straight from the grocery store’s ovens. An earlier announcement of a location in the Alliance area had whetted H-E-B fans’ appetites,...
fortworthreport.org
Can’t be contained: Fort Worth architect and developer says red tape limits innovative design
Matthijs Melchiors had an idea: Build and design a mini warehouse space for businesses that also included a residence for him and his family on the second floor so he could take care of the property. Melchiors, a founder of MEL/ARCH architecture studio, has worked on the project for three...
Texas Monthly
The King of Cabrito Sets Up Shop in Cowtown
It was the fall of 2021 when the first of ten eighteen-wheelers rolled into Fort Worth from Mexico. Most of the trucks originated in Saltillo, an industrial city of about a million located some 170 miles southwest of Laredo. A few of the trucks came from Mexico City, another 430 miles south. For more than six months they rumbled north, one roughly every three weeks, filled to the brim with dining tables and chairs, pecan-wood doors, disassembled decorative woodwork for cabinets, sets of tableware, leather menu covers, hefty tortilla presses, clay planters and pots, and 20,387 terra-cotta bricks. Oh, and twelve massive handmade wooden looms ready to be strung with miles of thick, white cotton thread.
fortworthreport.org
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a … hospital: Accredited Flying Eye Hospital returns to Fort Worth
About 1.1 billion people suffer from vision loss worldwide. Dr. Maria Montero, the head of ophthalmology at the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, took special interest in changing lives through eye care. “Because my specialty is cataracts, you can change someone’s life with a 15-minute surgery,” Montero said. “It’s the most...
