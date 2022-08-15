ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dmagazine.com

Meet the Man Behind DFW Explorers, the Group Making Adult Friendships Easier

Omar Acosta was your typical college student. A bit of a homebody, he didn’t consider himself the life of the party. But he had a close circle of friends and a much larger group of acquaintances. He competed on speech and debate teams throughout high school and college, so he could speak in front of others naturally. However, he never saw himself as a group leader, rallying friends and organizing events—he simply lacked the self-confidence to put himself into many social situations.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades

DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
papercitymag.com

Where to Eat Near TCU — the Best Mexican, Pizza, Breakfast, Greek Restaurants and More

Welcome Home Frogs. TCU students are back on campus. But where are the best places to eat around TCU? Consider this your guide. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) As Texas Christian University students head back to school (the first day of classes is this Monday, August 22), it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near TCU, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
CW33

These are the top spots around Dallas for pedicures, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs to take time to love themselves. Whether it’s your body, mind, or soul, self-love and care are super important to living a healthy life. While women tend to take better care of their feet than men, everyone is encouraged to take some to show some love for what keeps you standing. Wednesday, August 17 is National I Love My Feet Day and it’s the perfect time to get a pedicure!
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

From the artist: Erik Gomez embraces Mexican heritage through art

Our video series showcases local artists across Fort Worth and Tarrant County. It highlights each artist’s career, diving into their inspirations, creative process and artistic style. Fort Worth artist Erik Gomez views his art as a love letter to his Mexican culture. For him, it’s important to stay connected...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
grapevinetexas.gov

Grapevine Receives Largest Donation In History

Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton was a retired teacher from the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) who lived in Grapevine for more than 62 years. Ms. Horton taught elementary school, art, physical education, science, and health, was a drill team sponsor, and a basketball coach. She was an educator in GCISD for 20 years - and had a love for travel and animals.
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County can’t wait for its taste of H-E-B magic

When H-E-B announced Aug. 11 it would finally open its first location in Tarrant County, fans reacted as if they’d just been handed a freshly baked tortilla straight from the grocery store’s ovens. An earlier announcement of a location in the Alliance area had whetted H-E-B fans’ appetites,...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

The King of Cabrito Sets Up Shop in Cowtown

It was the fall of 2021 when the first of ten eighteen-wheelers rolled into Fort Worth from Mexico. Most of the trucks originated in Saltillo, an industrial city of about a million located some 170 miles southwest of Laredo. A few of the trucks came from Mexico City, another 430 miles south. For more than six months they rumbled north, one roughly every three weeks, filled to the brim with dining tables and chairs, pecan-wood doors, disassembled decorative woodwork for cabinets, sets of tableware, leather menu covers, hefty tortilla presses, clay planters and pots, and 20,387 terra-cotta bricks. Oh, and twelve massive handmade wooden looms ready to be strung with miles of thick, white cotton thread.

