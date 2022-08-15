Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WKRC
Why you should think twice about posting back-to-school pictures on social media
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Capturing the excitement of the first day of school is really important for many parents. But you could be putting your kids' information in the hands of predators in the process. Steve Smith, president of A Wired Family shares some steps to take when posting pictures of your children.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
Cincinnati Public Schools criticized for college prep program enrollment
A program designed to give high school students a better shot at college isn't being used to its full potential by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), according to State Auditor Keith Faber.
Fox 19
August ritual of classroom return marred by mass shootings, rampant anxiety
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many local schools are returning for the first day of classes this week, and with it comes a new level concern in the context of recent mass shooting events. Anxiety among students like 12-year-old Elinor Jackson, an incoming 7th-grader at Walnut Hills High School, is on the...
Mom remembers teen who died less than a week before the start of his senior year
Reuben Hinsdale, 17, died in what Independence police are calling an "incident with a motor vehicle," saying he somehow fell from one on Independence Station Road on Saturday.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
spectrumnews1.com
Boone County ahead of the curve with school resource officers
FLORENCE, Ky. — The peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school, and come back home is sadly something no parent is guaranteed. Many laws and school policy changes have been enacted in recent years in response to the tragic school shootings that have taken place across the country.
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
wvxu.org
Photos: Baby Fritz makes his debut to the public
Two-week-old baby hippo, Fritz, is ready to meet the public. The Cincinnati Zoo surprised visitors to Hippo Cove Thursday morning by letting mom, Bibi, and the newborn explore the outdoor habitat while on view. He'll be officially on exhibit starting Friday, but zoo officials aren't making any promises that visitors...
WLWT 5
Grandma goes viral after karaoke performance inside Hamilton Goodwill store
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton, Ohio grandmother is in the spotlight after her karaoke performance in a local Goodwill store was posted online. Now, thousands of people are sharing in her joy. "I love music and I love people," Dee Garvin said. Recently, she made a trip to the...
moversmakers.org
Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund
A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
linknky.com
Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving
Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
Former Cincinnati priest's rape victim shares his story of recovery and hope
Paul Neyer, raped by a Catholic music minister more than 30 years ago, said he wants to help other victims. His rapist, Geoff Drew, became a priest. Drew is serving a 7 year prison sentence for rape.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 18–21
See groovy free concerts, attend the Midwest Black Family Reunion, watch tennis greats face off at the Western & Southern, see a new comedy show, run for charity, and celebrate the culture of Ukraine at these weekend events. This free summer concert series brings the groovy local band, self-described as...
