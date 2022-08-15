ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Slightly warmer temperatures continue for now

Another day across the Stateline where temperatures have made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. The average for mid-August in Rockford is 82 degrees so temperatures once again fell below that in most areas today but that will be a little bit of a change Thursday and Friday with temperatures expected to rise to 82.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

More of the Same for Thursday, Rain Still a Good Bet This Weekend

While the weather pattern as of late has been relatively dry, that couldn’t be said for this time period back in 2015. A line of strong to severe storms tracked through the northern half of Illinois, producing torrential downpours, flash flooding, and sporadic wind damage. Overall, a whopping 2.87″...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford artist

Rockford artist Lisa Frost unveiled a new, wall-sized mural in Byron on Thursday. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. NJCAA women’s volleyball tournament to be held in …. JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor …
BYRON, IL
MyStateline.com

South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes

South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water …. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year

The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. Belvidere family still looking for closure two years …. Rockford man charged with grooming child over the …. Rockford Rescue Mission feels pinch of worker shortage. Rockford offers help for mental health, housing, …. FDA allows hearing aids to be...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Mass Transit buying six new electric, hybrid buses

More was learned on Tuesday about how the Rockford Mass Transit District will spend a $6 million grant. Rockford Mass Transit buying six new electric, hybrid …. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford …. NJCAA women’s volleyball...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#A Little Bit More#Stateline
MyStateline.com

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford …. NJCAA women’s volleyball tournament to be held in …. JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor …
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class

Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first …. One hurt in Cherry Valley crash. Illinois ComEd customers to get refund. Helping ease kids’ back to school anxiety. Rockford celebrates...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Capriotti bringing new energy into year two with Vikings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford hasn’t had a winning season in football since 2013, but there’s a very positive vibe surrounding the Vikings this year. Tony Capriotti is coming into his second season as Guilford head coach more prepared and ready for the competition in the NIC-10.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday. Two shot, man in custody after standoff with Rockford …. Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ …. Rockford holding...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy