Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyStateline.com
Slightly warmer temperatures continue for now
Another day across the Stateline where temperatures have made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. The average for mid-August in Rockford is 82 degrees so temperatures once again fell below that in most areas today but that will be a little bit of a change Thursday and Friday with temperatures expected to rise to 82.
MyStateline.com
More of the Same for Thursday, Rain Still a Good Bet This Weekend
While the weather pattern as of late has been relatively dry, that couldn’t be said for this time period back in 2015. A line of strong to severe storms tracked through the northern half of Illinois, producing torrential downpours, flash flooding, and sporadic wind damage. Overall, a whopping 2.87″...
MyStateline.com
Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford artist
Rockford artist Lisa Frost unveiled a new, wall-sized mural in Byron on Thursday. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. NJCAA women’s volleyball tournament to be held in …. JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor …
MyStateline.com
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water …. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year
The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. Belvidere family still looking for closure two years …. Rockford man charged with grooming child over the …. Rockford Rescue Mission feels pinch of worker shortage. Rockford offers help for mental health, housing, …. FDA allows hearing aids to be...
MyStateline.com
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. Belvidere family still looking for closure two years …. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is...
MyStateline.com
Rockford Mass Transit buying six new electric, hybrid buses
More was learned on Tuesday about how the Rockford Mass Transit District will spend a $6 million grant. Rockford Mass Transit buying six new electric, hybrid …. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford …. NJCAA women’s volleyball...
MyStateline.com
Janesville driver flips car after suspect cuts him off, nearly hits wheelchair
Janesville Police are searching for the driver of a car that caused a crash on Wednesday. Janesville driver flips car after suspect cuts him …. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford …. NJCAA women’s volleyball tournament to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Winnebago County Fair celebrates 101 years of smiles, …. Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford …. NJCAA women’s volleyball tournament to be held in …. JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor …
MyStateline.com
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first …. One hurt in Cherry Valley crash. Illinois ComEd customers to get refund. Helping ease kids’ back to school anxiety. Rockford celebrates...
MyStateline.com
Capriotti bringing new energy into year two with Vikings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford hasn’t had a winning season in football since 2013, but there’s a very positive vibe surrounding the Vikings this year. Tony Capriotti is coming into his second season as Guilford head coach more prepared and ready for the competition in the NIC-10.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday. Two shot, man in custody after standoff with Rockford …. Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ …. Rockford holding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
Two shot, man in custody after standoff with Rockford Police
Police said they were initially called to the 500 block of College Avenue where someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting had happened on S. 5th Street, where the second victim was found.
Comments / 0