Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
For the love of food: Almighty sandwiches
What's between the bread? USAT They come in all shapes, sizes and tastes. What we know for certain: If you hit it just right, your sandwich will be absolutely delicious. Here are some of our favorites ...The club sandwich USATFresh Italian sausage sandwich USATBreakfast sandwich USATChipolte chicken grilled cheese sandwich USATTipsy Polish sandwich USATTempura shrimp po boy USATTofu Banh Mi USATItalian sub USATImpossible Melt USATButtermilk-brined fried chicken thigh USATTorta sandwich with chorizo USATPulled pork sandwich USAT'The Billy' [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]Caprese Chicken sandwich USATMushroom, artichoke and leek sandwich USATPortabella sandwich with mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese USATThe fishizzle USATCrispy chicken sandwich USATSmoqued BBQ rib sandwich USATThe Korean Beef sandwich USAT"The Beef Boys Way" USATFresh fish sandwich USATMonte Cristo Blues sandwich USATCalifornia Sandwich with sliced turkey, roasted tomato, avocado USATThe BBQ-uban USATDawghouse Reuben Sandwich USATLa Vaca sandwich USATThe Goodfella USATMeatball sub USATCraft cheesesteak sandwich USATThe Reuben USATThe Cuban sandwich USATPeanut butter and jelly, the classic USATIce cream sandwich? USATBear0411
