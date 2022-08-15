Read full article on original website
Carlsbad crime lower than county average
The City of Carlsbad Police Department provided an update to the City Council Tuesday on the latest regional crime statistics, which show that Carlsbad’s violent crime rate remains lower than the county average, and property crimes have decreased 10% over the past five years, compared to 5% countywide. The...
Cultural Arts
The City of Carlsbad’s historic support of arts and culture as a core value led to the establishment of its Cultural Arts Office in 1986 as part of the city’s investment in the visual and performing arts. We strive to enhance the vitality of the city and the quality of life for all residents by supporting an environment where arts and cultural organizations thrive, and people of all ages enjoy opportunities for expression and lifelong learning. All cultural arts events and programs are free admission.
5 fun things to do with kids back in school
Summer is wrapping up in Carlsbad as three of the four school districts that operate in the city head back to school next week (the fourth started last week.) With kids starting a new routine, parents have a chance to explore some terrific City of Carlsbad programs and activities that help make Carlsbad a great place to live. Here are five fun places to start:
