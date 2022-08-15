The City of Carlsbad’s historic support of arts and culture as a core value led to the establishment of its Cultural Arts Office in 1986 as part of the city’s investment in the visual and performing arts. We strive to enhance the vitality of the city and the quality of life for all residents by supporting an environment where arts and cultural organizations thrive, and people of all ages enjoy opportunities for expression and lifelong learning. All cultural arts events and programs are free admission.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO