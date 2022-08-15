ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Ryan Mountcastle’s improvements at first base helping fuel Orioles’ defensive turnaround: ‘He’s a huge asset’

For as much pregame defensive work as Ryan Mountcastle gets at first base, Orioles infield coach Tony Mansolino recognizes there’s one area of the game the young slugger receives no preparation for whatsoever. Baltimore’s coaching staff lacks a left-handed hitter, so even as Mountcastle fields groundballs almost daily to improve at his relatively new position, the spin he sees off fungo bats ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review

The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna in right field for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will take over right field after Anthony Santander was announced as Baltimore's designated hitter and Tyler Nevin was benched. numberFire's models project McKenna to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rays on home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (61-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-44, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -173, Rays +146; over/under is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

