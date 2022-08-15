The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO