Source: Ben Simmons reaches ‘settlement’ with Sixers to ‘recoup a portion’ of money lost while sitting out last season

thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons, 76ers settlement
Following a tumultuous sequence of events, beginning with Ben Simmons requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the two sides can finally leave their relationship in the past. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the Sixers reached an agreement to recoup part of his salary that was withheld from...
3 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers must avoid a Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant officially requested a trade out of the Brooklyn on June 30 due to issues Durant had with people
NBA Rumors: Is Kevin Durant Willing to Follow Ben Simmons’ Blueprint?
Lately, the NBA has seen its fair share of players requesting trades even while they are locked into a multi-year contract. Just last summer, Ben Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers two years after signing a max contract extension with the team. Around the time Simmons requested ...
Tyrese Maxey, JJ Redick, other Sixers celebrate Tobias Harris at wedding
Over the weekend, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris married Jasmine Winton in New York. The beautiful ceremony celebrated the love between the longtime couple. Now that the wedding is over, it is time to post the party photos. The aftermath of what was a wild weekend for everybody involved. Georges...
Video: Ben Simmons told he ‘can’t shoot’ after repeatedly being called Russell Westbrook
Since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago, Russell Westbrook has become a scapegoat among their fanbase, and his reputation around the NBA has seemingly gotten tarnished. When Ben Simmons was recently spotted by a fan who intentionally mistook him for Westbrook, he was not happy. Simmons...
Jalen Rose says Sixers made a mistake making Ben Simmons a point guard
For four seasons, Ben Simmons was the point guard of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-10 man out of LSU had the skills and the vision to be a floor leader so the Sixers had him out there running their offense despite his lack of a jumper. The results were encouraging...
Sixers 2022-23 schedule released: Matchups to watch and record prediction
There are plenty of matchups to watch for the 2022-23 NBA season, but here are a select few for Philadelphia 76ers fans to pay close attention to:. Opening night: October 18th, 2022 @ Boston Celtics (7:30 PM | TNT) The team has the honor of opening up the new league...
‘He can’t shoot bro’: Ben Simmons trolled hard by random fan who calls him Russell Westbrook to his face
Ben Simmons isn’t exactly the most well-loved personality in the NBA right now. The fact that he sat out the entire season for the Brooklyn Nets due to injury after forcing a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers probably has a lot to do with this. A random fan...
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as the 5th best player in the league
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. The big fella has done an incredible job of just throwing the team on his back when the time calls for it and continuing to improve his all-around game. His numbers...
Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes
The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
On This Day In NBA History: August 16 - Nuggets and Sixers Swap Hall-of-Famers
On this day in 1978, the Denver Nuggets traded Hall-of-Famer Bobby Jones to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Hall-of-Famer George McGinnis.
