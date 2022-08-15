Read full article on original website
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
SB Nation
Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!
With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
SB Nation
Manchester City Have a Left-Back!!!
Manchester City look to have finally solved their left-back issue after confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The blues full-back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending allegations of rape, and faced almost all of last season without a recognised left-sided defender. Joao Cancelo deputised in the role, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also made the occasional appearance in that position.
‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi
MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
Yardbarker
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
MLS・
SkySports
Ben Brereton Diaz: Everton interested in Blackburn striker as Frank Lampard widens his search for a forward
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is on Everton's list of targets, as Frank Lampard widens his search for a new striker. Blackburn, who are top of the Championship, rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old on Tuesday night. Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains Everton's first-choice option, but with...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
BBC
VAR: Mike Dean admits error in allowing Cristian Romero hair-pull to go during Chelsea-Spurs game
Mike Dean has admitted an error in not asking referee Anthony Taylor to check his pitchside monitor after Cristian Romero's hair-pull on Marc Cucurella. Spurs defender Romero grabbed Chelsea wing-back Cucurella near the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Dean, the video assistant referee, allowed the incident to...
Report: Wesley Fofana Pushing Leicester City As Chelsea Pursuit Continues
Chelsea have been chasing the signature of Leicester City's Wesley Fofana for weeks now, and the centre half is getting restless.
Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore joins Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan with £17m option to buy after failing to make a single appearance under Pep Guardiola
Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore has joined Marseille on loan with an option to buy for £17million. Having signed for the reigning Premier League champions in 2020 from Belgian outfit KV Mechelen, Kabore failed to play a single game for Pep Guardiola's side. Therefore, City have offloaded the 21-year-old...
SB Nation
Tuesday August 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
SB Nation
Chelsea open to Trevoh Chalobah, Callum Hudson-Odoi loans, but nothing more
Chelsea continue to reshape and trim the first-team squad as we enter the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, but for every new incoming player, we must have at least one outgoing player as well. I think Isaac Newton said that. For example, were Wesley Fofana actually end...
BBC
Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent
What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
BBC
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
‘It’s a big gamble’ – Graeme Souness questions Chelsea’s £50m transfer pursuit of Everton star Anthony Gordon
GRAEME SOUNESS labelled Chelsea's pursuit of Anthony Gordon as a "gamble". The Blues saw bids of £40million and £45m rejected by Everton. But they look set to go back in for a third time and hope a £50m offer will tempt the Toffees to sell the 21-year-old.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gueye, Gordon & Dele updates, Calvert-Lewin latest, Milik, Maupay & Diaz links
In a shocking development, it looks like Dele may be on the move to Besiktas, home of the king Cenk Tosun. [RBM]. Everton have declined a second offer from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon. How high will they go before the Toffees relent? [RBM]. Rejoice! Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back in...
MLS・
