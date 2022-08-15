ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas

The Rangers made huge acquisitions this season which included second baseman Marcus Semien and the Dodgers very own shortstop Corey Seager for a grand total of $500 million between the two. Seager was on the fence, but the shortstop admitted that the Rangers manager Chris Woodward, a former Dodgers third base coach, was a key factor in Seager inking his megadeal with the Rangers (quotes via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM).
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October

For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Jakob Junis cruises through seven innings Tuesday versus Diamondbacks

Jakob Junis did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. After struggling his last two outings against powerhouse offenses in the Dodgers and the Padres, Junis dominated Arizona on Tuesday. In fact, the 29-year-old set a season-high in innings pitched in a game while also striking out at least seven for the second time this year. The righthander now holds a respectable 3.53 ERA and a WHIP of 1.14 through 71 1/3 innings in 2022. He may have a bit more trouble in his next start, as he will take the mound at Coors Field on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Mariners overcome Ohtani's 4 hits, sweep Angels 11-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker each hit a two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners overcame Shohei Ohtani's four-hit performance to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-7 victory Wednesday. Raleigh had the first multi-homer game...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy