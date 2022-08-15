Patriots DT Christian Barmore discusses camp fight with David Andrews

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore still has nothing but love for center David Andrews, despite the two getting involved in a training camp practice fight last Tuesday.

Barmore and Andrews went to the ground, and the fight ensued. Barmore was kicked out of practice, while Andrews remained on the sideline.

However, it would seem as if the teammates have patched things up. The former Alabama star was asked about the incident on Monday, and had nothing but cordial things to say about the veteran center, per NESN’s Dakota Randall.

It appears that any misunderstandings have been cleared up, as the Patriots shift their focus to the Carolina Panthers.

“That’s my brother — you know how football is,” Barmore said, via Randall. “We buddies … that’s my guy. …Just a football thing. That’s my guy, that’s my OG. I learn every day from him. Real good player. It’s love.”

The Patriots will look to bounce back from their preseason-opening loss to the New York Giants last Thursday.

New England will take part in joint practices with the Panthers this week, slated for August 16th and August 17th, before their second preseason game on Friday.