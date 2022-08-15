Read full article on original website
Draft social studies standards drawing criticism | Aug 18
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Voices across South Dakota are responding to a new set of draft social...
Tad Perry: A champion for South Dakota higher education
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. More than a decade after his retirement from the Board of Regents, Tad Perry holds the title of longest-serving state higher education executive officer in the nation. He spent 15 years overseeing the state's public universities and founded the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship. Perry joins us as we meet this year's inductees to the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Concerns persist over law limiting public access to lakes | Aug 17
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... This summer has been one of the hottest for South Dakota. Rapid City...
New report says some Native American education standards could violate governor's executive order
The state Department of Education says some standards used to teach students about Native American history and culture could be in violation of an executive order from the governor. The standards are called the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings. They’ve been adopted by the state Board of Education Standards and are...
South Dakota Hall of Fame: Tad Perry
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined over 700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. One of this year's inductees is Tad Perry, who finished his career as the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents after spending nearly 40 years in higher education.
A new look at Joe Forman: What a journal might tell us about a notorious South Dakota manhunt
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. One hundred years ago Wednesday, four inmates escaped from the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, beginning one of the most infamous manhunts in state history. For one week, ringleader Joe Forman and his three accomplices evaded law enforcement.
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
Special: Summer with the Symphony, part 9
Music from the final concert of the orchestra's Centennial Season... music many of us find familiar thanks for Stanley Kubrick and his film 2001 A Space Odyssey. Also, two pieces by one of today's leading composers, Jessie Montgomery. Matt Weesner is a former SDPB Radio Program Director, and has been...
