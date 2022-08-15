Perhaps inspired by their idol, former President Donald Trump, Jan. 6 rioters are trying to profit off their crimes in creative ways, including by selling personal memoirs, Jan. 6 merchandise and a riot-themed rap album, the Associated Press reported. One man prosecuted for his involvement in Jan. 6 released a rap album with a cover image of him sitting on a police car in front of the Capitol on the day of the attack. Court documents also show the individual, Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, in photos and videos taken inside the Capitol that day. The album contains “riot-themed songs,” according to the...

