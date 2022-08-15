Read full article on original website
What Trump's pleading the Fifth means for New York AG Tish James
After Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday, legal experts said the former president’s decision could create an impression among some that he has something to hide.
'It's over' for the Trump Organization if its CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, legal analyst and ex-prosecutor says
The Trump Organization would be doomed if its ex-CFO pleads guilty this week, a legal analyst said. Allen Weisselberg is expected to take a plea deal with the Manhattan DA's office, NYT reported. The financial consequences for Donald Trump "are huge," said former prosecutor Adam Weissman. A guilty plea from...
Trump Tower, Golf Courses 'At Stake' in N.Y. as Trump Pleads Fifth: Expert
"This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger," a former New York assistant attorney general said.
Judge denies Trump Org and former CFO's motion to dismiss tax fraud indictment
A New York state judge denied the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg's motions to dismiss tax fraud charges during a hearing Friday.
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Jim Jordan's '14 FBI Whistleblowers' Claim Met With Jokes, Skepticism
"Why would these alleged or phantom 14 FBI whistleblowers even WANT to go to Jim Jordan to report anything?" a Twitter user wrote.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Rudy Giuliani Did What He 'Had to Do' During Grand Jury Testimony: Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani spent six hours in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday facing questions before a special grand jury about the state's 2020 election results.
Trump attacks the DOJ and a Florida judge hours after saying that anger around the Mar-a-Lago raid had gone too far
Trump said on Monday morning that "terrible things" would happen if people didn't cool down. That night, he said the raid was unjustifiable.
Like Their Cult Leader, Jan. 6 Rioters Try to Cash in on Attempts to Destroy Democracy
Perhaps inspired by their idol, former President Donald Trump, Jan. 6 rioters are trying to profit off their crimes in creative ways, including by selling personal memoirs, Jan. 6 merchandise and a riot-themed rap album, the Associated Press reported. One man prosecuted for his involvement in Jan. 6 released a rap album with a cover image of him sitting on a police car in front of the Capitol on the day of the attack. Court documents also show the individual, Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, in photos and videos taken inside the Capitol that day. The album contains “riot-themed songs,” according to the...
Eric Trump Says He Will Reveal FBI Raid Surveillance Tape
The former president's son has suggested the surveillance tapes captured improper behavior by the FBI agents.
Trump to be deposed Wednesday in NY AG Letitia James' investigation
FIRST ON FOX– Former president Donald Trump will sit Wednesday for a deposition in the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the Trump family’s business practices, Fox News has learned. Trump will be sitting down with attorneys for Letitia James’ office at an undisclosed location agreed...
Donald Trump Flack Says Email Reveals Who Took Passports From Mar-a-Lago
A Trump spokesman says the passports were seized by agents meant to protect sensitive documents, contradicting a reported statement from the Justice Department.
Trump world's shifting narrative on the Mar-a-Lago docs
As more information trickles out about the scope of the government’s investigation into the former president, here’s a timeline of team Trump’s shifting defense.
Trump's Truth Social — where users called for violence against FBI agents — notes in its fine print that it would turn over user information to the feds
Users can't count on anonymity to dodge possible legal issues if they post threats online, a former prosecutor told Insider.
Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization financial chief, pleads guilty to tax fraud
The guilty plea adds to a whirlwind of legal issues now surrounding the former president
