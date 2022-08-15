ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Contestant Logan Palmer Addresses Sudden Exit From The Show

The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer released a statement regarding his mental health, following his abrupt departure from the show on Monday’s episode. Host Jesse Palmer blamed the reason for Logan’s exit on a postive Covid test, but it seems there may have been more to the story. Logan shared on Instagram that he has “struggled” with his well-being since […] The post The Bachelorette Contestant Logan Palmer Addresses Sudden Exit From The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
digitalspy.com

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn quits after five seasons on show

Netflix hit Selling Sunset won't feature Christine Quinn in either season 6 or 7. Digital Spy has learned that this was mutually agreed on between the reality TV star and the streamer, with reports suggesting she's now turning her attention to modelling instead. Christine, who recently offered herself to RuPaul...
Popculture

'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Gets Candid About Becoming 'Bonus Dad' to Zooey Deschanel's Kids

Jonathan Scott may not have any children of his own, but he has seamlessly become an "insta-dad" to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's two children – Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brother's star opened up on stepping into parenthood in his relationship with the former New Girl star, dubbing their dynamic, "one big happy family."
OK! Magazine

Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have ended their marriage after eight years together. According to court documents, the Mad Men alum officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on August 10, with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. The estranged couple, who share a son who was born in 2015, met while costarring on the hit AMC series with Kartheiser proposing to Bledel in 2013. ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID, SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO, MORE FAN FAVORITE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2021: PHOTOS“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said...
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller

Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
Fox News

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson both star in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Meet Cute’

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's characters find love at first sight in the upcoming romantic comedy "Meet Cute." The movie will be released on Peacock on September 21. The rom-com also has a sci-fi element intertwined within the plot, which follows Cuoco's character Shelia who has access to a time machine and replays the day she and Davidson's character Gary meet over and over again. When Sheila decides that their love at first site isn't quite perfect enough, she goes back in time further to make the perfect man out of Gary.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Mel's backstory

I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
digitalspy.com

What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now

I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
digitalspy.com

Do you think Zoe Slater will ever return to Eastenders

Does anyone think Zoe Slater will return to Eastenders one day either recast or played by Michelle Ryan?. If I ever took over, A recast Zoe would be one of my first castings. I think it’s silly that Kat has been a mainstay since 2010 bar some breaks and even when she was away for 5 years Charlie and Mo were still around.
TODAY.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are starring in a time-travel rom-com — here are the 1st pics

Two of our most charming actors are finally getting to star opposite each other in a new feature film from Peacock, "Meet Cute," the streaming channel announced Tuesday. The film follows Kaley Cuoco as Sheila and Pete Davidson as Gary, who have a classic love-at-first-sight moment. Swoon! But that would be a very short movie. Nope, it seems Sheila has a time machine and they keep falling for each other again and again and again.
