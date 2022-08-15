Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's characters find love at first sight in the upcoming romantic comedy "Meet Cute." The movie will be released on Peacock on September 21. The rom-com also has a sci-fi element intertwined within the plot, which follows Cuoco's character Shelia who has access to a time machine and replays the day she and Davidson's character Gary meet over and over again. When Sheila decides that their love at first site isn't quite perfect enough, she goes back in time further to make the perfect man out of Gary.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO