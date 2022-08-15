Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Nate Mitchell, Current Bachelorette Suitor, Accused of Cheating. BIG TIME.
As a contestant on this current season of The Bachelorette, Nate Mitchell is focused on his potential future with Gabby Windey, the star in whom he’s most interested. But a woman who claims to know Mitchell very well has now brought up the 33-year old’s past. And it...
The Bachelorette Contestant Logan Palmer Addresses Sudden Exit From The Show
The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer released a statement regarding his mental health, following his abrupt departure from the show on Monday’s episode. Host Jesse Palmer blamed the reason for Logan’s exit on a postive Covid test, but it seems there may have been more to the story. Logan shared on Instagram that he has “struggled” with his well-being since […] The post The Bachelorette Contestant Logan Palmer Addresses Sudden Exit From The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals setback for Stu and Yasmeen romance hopes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has revealed that there will be a setback for his character Stu Carpenter and Yasmeen Metcalfe's romance. Viewers will be aware that Yasmeen was horrified to discover Stu spent years in prison for murder. He told her he once confessed to...
digitalspy.com
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn quits after five seasons on show
Netflix hit Selling Sunset won't feature Christine Quinn in either season 6 or 7. Digital Spy has learned that this was mutually agreed on between the reality TV star and the streamer, with reports suggesting she's now turning her attention to modelling instead. Christine, who recently offered herself to RuPaul...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Popculture
'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Gets Candid About Becoming 'Bonus Dad' to Zooey Deschanel's Kids
Jonathan Scott may not have any children of his own, but he has seamlessly become an "insta-dad" to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's two children – Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brother's star opened up on stepping into parenthood in his relationship with the former New Girl star, dubbing their dynamic, "one big happy family."
‘Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Remembers ‘Happiness’ Filming the Show in Throwback Post
While sharing a throwback snapshot over the weekend, star of the classic TV show “The Brady Bunch” Christopher Knight recalled the feeling he felt while filming. “Happiness on set,” Christopher Knight declared in the post, which featured him and fellow “Brady Bunch” star Mike Lookinland.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Admits He Once Went Full Frontal — But Fans Never Saw It
‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam went full frontal on the UK version of ‘Queer as Folk’ when he was 18 — but fans never saw it.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have ended their marriage after eight years together. According to court documents, the Mad Men alum officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on August 10, with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. The estranged couple, who share a son who was born in 2015, met while costarring on the hit AMC series with Kartheiser proposing to Bledel in 2013. ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID, SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO, MORE FAN FAVORITE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2021: PHOTOS“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said...
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Happy and Healthy' as a Newlywed, Mom Dina Says She's 'Beyond Proud'
Lindsay Lohan is in a really good place in life. A source tells ET that since recently marrying Bader Shammas, the 36-year-old actress is "is so happy and healthy." While Lindsay has faced adversities in the past, the source says "she really did put in the time and effort to heal, and it shows."
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson both star in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Meet Cute’
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's characters find love at first sight in the upcoming romantic comedy "Meet Cute." The movie will be released on Peacock on September 21. The rom-com also has a sci-fi element intertwined within the plot, which follows Cuoco's character Shelia who has access to a time machine and replays the day she and Davidson's character Gary meet over and over again. When Sheila decides that their love at first site isn't quite perfect enough, she goes back in time further to make the perfect man out of Gary.
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Mel's backstory
I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
digitalspy.com
What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now
I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
digitalspy.com
Do you think Zoe Slater will ever return to Eastenders
Does anyone think Zoe Slater will return to Eastenders one day either recast or played by Michelle Ryan?. If I ever took over, A recast Zoe would be one of my first castings. I think it’s silly that Kat has been a mainstay since 2010 bar some breaks and even when she was away for 5 years Charlie and Mo were still around.
TODAY.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are starring in a time-travel rom-com — here are the 1st pics
Two of our most charming actors are finally getting to star opposite each other in a new feature film from Peacock, "Meet Cute," the streaming channel announced Tuesday. The film follows Kaley Cuoco as Sheila and Pete Davidson as Gary, who have a classic love-at-first-sight moment. Swoon! But that would be a very short movie. Nope, it seems Sheila has a time machine and they keep falling for each other again and again and again.
