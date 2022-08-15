Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Sen. Mitt Romney said he could see Rep. Liz Cheney running for president in the future. Still, Romney said he hopes Cheney wins her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday. Cheney has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald...
Progressive Democrat Turns on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Being 'Absent'
"I have not spoken to my congressperson in months. Maybe more than a year?" tweeted state Senator Jessica Ramos.
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
Why Liz Cheney thinks she can fend off primary challenge
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Mick Mulvaney thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in the 2024 election: 'I hope he doesn't run'
Mick Mulvaney said he hopes Donald Trump does not run for presidential reelection in 2024. He said said he thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in 2024. "We can have all the policies without the baggage, so I hope he doesn't run," Mulvaney said.
2022 Wyoming Primary Election Results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
70 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
'Oh boy': Kinzinger reacts to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's Jan. 6 hearing remarks
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks on the January 6 hearings, and Democratic groups supporting election deniers in hopes of improving their chances in the upcoming midterm elections.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
