ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Steven Palazzo
Person
Alex Mooney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Gop
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

2022 Wyoming Primary Election Results

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy