Union, NJ

New Jersey Stage

Weequahic Park House Music Festival

(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
NEWARK, NJ
newschool.edu

Lessie Vonner, Jazz ’15, is Changing the World of Trumpet

Beyoncé and Lizzo have each released acclaimed albums this summer that have dominated the charts and streaming services and re-centered the musical spotlight on Black women. That’s not the only thing the two celebrated artists have in common though. Lessie Vonner, Jazz ‘15, has performed with both Beyoncé...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montclair Local

Rats sightings rise in Montclair

A lot has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home has become a new normal. Eating outdoors at restaurants or cooking family meals at home has become more common. Stores have closed and others are being built. The population has settled into changes that have been constructed to better fit a post-pandemic lifestyle. However, these world adjustments and life changes that may have been made to better suit human needs may also be contributing to an unforeseen consequence – the rise of rats.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
getnews.info

Fall Back In Love This September With An All-Star Lineup Of Comedy And Music Including Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Rip Micheals, August Alsina, And More

Rip Micheals Hosts and Produces this Spectacular Limited Engagement Event Coming September 16 – 18 to Washington DC, Chicago, and New York City. The creator of the Wild ‘N Out Live and April Fools Comedy Jam tours is back at it again and this time he is bringing along even more of his musical celebrity friends! Comedian, producer and TV personality Rip Micheals from Urban Eats & Treats and Wild ‘n Out is excited to announce that his newest event concept – Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam – featuring Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, August Alsina, and more will be coming September 16 – 18, 2022 to Washington, DC, Chiciago and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Solange Knowles becomes the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet

Singer and songwriter Solange Knowles can soon add ballet composer to her impressive list of accomplishments. The New York City Ballet announced Monday that Knowles, 36, is composing music for its Fall Fashion Gala, making her the first Black woman to have composed a score for a production. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will debut Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City. It will honor actor Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students

Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college.  The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner

An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
visithudson.org

Hudson County is home to these award-winning chefs

Razza Pizza Artigianale received a coveted New York Times three-star review, was named Best Pizza in North America, and gives New York pizzerias a run for their money. David Burke’s modern Cuban cuisine | West New York. Chef Burke has accumulated countless awards from organizations like The James Beard...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Where to Get Milkshakes in Essex County

There is perhaps nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold, creamy milkshake during the summer. We don’t know what it is, but the combination of ice cream, milk, and other sweet treats makes for a super indulgent dessert — and a nostalgic one to boot. Whether enjoyed by yourself with one straw or splitting with a date in a diner, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to enjoy a milkshake in the Essex County area. Read on for a list of where to get milkshakes in Essex County.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Thrillist

Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC

In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

