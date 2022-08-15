Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Weequahic Park House Music Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
newschool.edu
Lessie Vonner, Jazz ’15, is Changing the World of Trumpet
Beyoncé and Lizzo have each released acclaimed albums this summer that have dominated the charts and streaming services and re-centered the musical spotlight on Black women. That’s not the only thing the two celebrated artists have in common though. Lessie Vonner, Jazz ‘15, has performed with both Beyoncé...
N.J. rapper turned city councilman inspires young performers at NJPAC
For Newark rapper and City Councilman Dupré Kelly, giving back to young people has always been his passion. So, Kelly jumped at the chance when his friend, Tony-Award-winning dancer Savion Glover, asked him to speak with performers in his summer intensive workshop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
njarts.net
James Moody jazz fest to feature Fantasia, Terence Blanchard, hip-hop/spoken word show and more
The 11th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival in Newark will include concerts by Fantasia, The Yellowjackets and Terence Blanchard; jazz/hip-hop/spoken word concert featuring rappers such as Chuck D and Rakim and poets such as Nikki Giovanni and Sonia Sanchez); a collaboration between singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and dancer Savion Glover, and more.
nypressnews.com
How Brooklyn entrepreneur Jackie Summers used his second chance at life to break barriers
NEW YORK – August is National Black Business Month and one Brooklyn man used his second chance at life to highlight his Caribbean ancestry. Jackie Summers typically begins his story from the hardest moment of his life, 12 years ago. “The doctor found a tumor the size of a...
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
Rats sightings rise in Montclair
A lot has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home has become a new normal. Eating outdoors at restaurants or cooking family meals at home has become more common. Stores have closed and others are being built. The population has settled into changes that have been constructed to better fit a post-pandemic lifestyle. However, these world adjustments and life changes that may have been made to better suit human needs may also be contributing to an unforeseen consequence – the rise of rats.
getnews.info
Fall Back In Love This September With An All-Star Lineup Of Comedy And Music Including Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Rip Micheals, August Alsina, And More
Rip Micheals Hosts and Produces this Spectacular Limited Engagement Event Coming September 16 – 18 to Washington DC, Chicago, and New York City. The creator of the Wild ‘N Out Live and April Fools Comedy Jam tours is back at it again and this time he is bringing along even more of his musical celebrity friends! Comedian, producer and TV personality Rip Micheals from Urban Eats & Treats and Wild ‘n Out is excited to announce that his newest event concept – Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam – featuring Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, August Alsina, and more will be coming September 16 – 18, 2022 to Washington, DC, Chiciago and New York City.
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Solange Knowles becomes the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet
Singer and songwriter Solange Knowles can soon add ballet composer to her impressive list of accomplishments. The New York City Ballet announced Monday that Knowles, 36, is composing music for its Fall Fashion Gala, making her the first Black woman to have composed a score for a production. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will debut Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City. It will honor actor Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair.
NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students
Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college. The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
newyorkled.com
Destination Nostrand – Street Fest along Brooklyn’s Nostrand Avenue
Along Nostrand Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Prospect Place in Brooklyn. Show up and support all that makes the area great. Its local cultural institutions, small businesses and more + Get to meet Carl Banks of the NY Giants!. Featuring:. Sound stage with DJ sets, and jazz and steel bands,...
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner
An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversary
DURHAM – When William Logan was asked to take the reins as principal at the historic Hillside High School after being at the school for nearly 10 years, his thoughts immediately turned to the students and what more he could do for them.
visithudson.org
Hudson County is home to these award-winning chefs
Razza Pizza Artigianale received a coveted New York Times three-star review, was named Best Pizza in North America, and gives New York pizzerias a run for their money. David Burke’s modern Cuban cuisine | West New York. Chef Burke has accumulated countless awards from organizations like The James Beard...
Meet Wake Up’s Chelsea Lovell!
Originally from New York City, Chelsea came to Buffalo from our sister station in Elmira, WETM.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
themontclairgirl.com
Where to Get Milkshakes in Essex County
There is perhaps nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold, creamy milkshake during the summer. We don’t know what it is, but the combination of ice cream, milk, and other sweet treats makes for a super indulgent dessert — and a nostalgic one to boot. Whether enjoyed by yourself with one straw or splitting with a date in a diner, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to enjoy a milkshake in the Essex County area. Read on for a list of where to get milkshakes in Essex County.
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
