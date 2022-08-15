Read full article on original website
After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
CBS 46
Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
CBS 46
Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”. Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely...
Emergency crews recover body from Chattahoochee River overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Rescue crews in Cobb County recovered a body from the Chattahoochee River later Monday night. Cobb County Fire and Rescue searched the water and recovered the body of a man. His identity has not been released. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
Cobb man faked being real estate agent, cop twice to try and not get arrested, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man tried to avoid being arrested, but earned himself two extra charges instead. Police say Jared Randall Spencer from Austell was being arrested for loitering and prowling and criminal trespassing last week. In an attempt to avoid the arrest Cobb County police...
Man punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at VA hospital speaks to Channel 2
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is speaking only to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray after he was punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at the VA hospital. “She just hauled off and pop!” Scott Green said. “I mean, she bent my glasses, bent my nosepiece into my nose.”
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
CBS 46
Investigation underway after body found in Chattahoochee River
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Chattahoochee River late Monday night. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews were dispatched to I-75 NB Expressway at Mount Paran Road NW after a report of a body face down in the Chattahoochee River. Atlanta police and Cobb County Fire also responded to the scene.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Incident In Rome (Rome, GA)
Official reports indicate that a woman was involved in a multi-vehicle crash outside Rome High School on Friday morning. Witnesses state that there was a collision between [..]
fox5atlanta.com
GBI releases new details about Cedartown drive-by shooting
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - New details have been released about a drive-by shooting which killed a young woman and injured her mother in Cedartown early Tuesday morning. Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 26-year-old Summer Bryant was killed immediately by gunfire just after 3 a.m. while walking with her mother along East Gibson Street. The woman’s mother, 50-year-old Julie Thigpen, suffered a wound to the face. She was treated and released from an area hospital.
gwinnettcitizen.com
New Housing and Community Development Division created in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County will soon have a new Housing and Community Development Division operating within its Department of Planning and Development. This division was created as a response to one of the recommendations in a housing study requested by the Board of Commissioners. Matt Elder has been named as the division’s...
Man found shot dead in the middle of Atlanta street, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
