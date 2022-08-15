ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Kimberly Bond

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”. Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely...
RIVERDALE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb County, GA
Business
State
Florida State
City
Marietta, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Real Estate
Kennesaw, GA
Real Estate
County
Cobb County, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Single Family Homes#Metro Atlanta#Business Industry#Linus Business#Stanley
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event

Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21

Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway after body found in Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Chattahoochee River late Monday night. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews were dispatched to I-75 NB Expressway at Mount Paran Road NW after a report of a body face down in the Chattahoochee River. Atlanta police and Cobb County Fire also responded to the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
fox5atlanta.com

GBI releases new details about Cedartown drive-by shooting

CEDARTOWN, Ga. - New details have been released about a drive-by shooting which killed a young woman and injured her mother in Cedartown early Tuesday morning. Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 26-year-old Summer Bryant was killed immediately by gunfire just after 3 a.m. while walking with her mother along East Gibson Street. The woman’s mother, 50-year-old Julie Thigpen, suffered a wound to the face. She was treated and released from an area hospital.
CEDARTOWN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy