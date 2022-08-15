Mangroves are salt-tolerant trees and shrubs that reside in low-energy, intertidal areas. They like to grow in warm areas, or where the temperatures do not hit lower than freezing for an extended period of time. Mangroves are quite recognizable in our state, largely due to the arching prop roots (of the red mangrove) that make them unmistakable. Mangroves provide nursery and roosting habitat to birds, fish, invertebrates, insects, reptiles, and more. They also provide multiple ecological functions such as shoreline stabilization, water filtration, carbon sequestration, among others. Since mangroves occupy the area where land and water meet, over the course of the last century, mangroves have been removed to make way for coastal development, mosquito impoundments, and other infrastructure. They are currently protected by state statute 403.9321, administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO