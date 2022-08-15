Read full article on original website
University of Florida
UF-developed web-based tool helps blueberry growers control disease
Anthracnose fruit rot plagues blueberries, especially in Florida. In fact, it’s among the fruit’s most damaging diseases. To manage the disease, farmers normally spray the crop with fungicides, but on a calendar basis – in other words, every two or three weeks. So, a few years ago,...
University of Florida
How To Get Your Pests Identified
‘Pests’ come in a variety of shapes and sizes!. Insects, fungal diseases, weeds and snails can all be plant pests. Don’t waste time, money and chemicals if you don’t even know what your problem is! If you are having a problem with your plants we can help you identify what your problem is and advise you on what you can do to help remedy the situation.
University of Florida
Virtual Course helps Mangrove Trimmers Brush Up their Skills
Mangroves are salt-tolerant trees and shrubs that reside in low-energy, intertidal areas. They like to grow in warm areas, or where the temperatures do not hit lower than freezing for an extended period of time. Mangroves are quite recognizable in our state, largely due to the arching prop roots (of the red mangrove) that make them unmistakable. Mangroves provide nursery and roosting habitat to birds, fish, invertebrates, insects, reptiles, and more. They also provide multiple ecological functions such as shoreline stabilization, water filtration, carbon sequestration, among others. Since mangroves occupy the area where land and water meet, over the course of the last century, mangroves have been removed to make way for coastal development, mosquito impoundments, and other infrastructure. They are currently protected by state statute 403.9321, administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
University of Florida
Campus Brief
Welcome to all returning and new faculty, students and staff for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Campus Brief is an occasional communication that originated with the COVID pandemic and is designed to provide medical information about infectious diseases, guidance to the University of Florida community on how best to use this information, and how the university is responding through policies and action. UF is fortunate to have a deep well of medical expertise in UF Health, which includes UF’s six health colleges and our hospital systems in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Central Florida. An array of practicing epidemiologists, public health experts and other medical professionals provide information and advice to the university to address any emerging threats to campus health.
University of Florida
Find Your Frugal: Six tips to save money at the farmer’s market
Rising costs have brought on rising concerns. The ripple effects of the yearslong COVID pandemic continue to surface in economies worldwide. In an ongoing effort to help people – from producers to consumers – weather the storm, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences brings research-based information to help everyone through these costly times.
