Riley County Clerk’s Office preparing for continued overtime to perform recount on recent failed constitutional amendment vote

Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
USD 383 approves raises for classified staff, though concerns raised on student supervision pay rates
Classified employees in the Manhattan-Ogden School District will see a slight boost in pay, thanks to action Wednesday night from the school board. The board approved a $1.50 per hour increase for classified staff, retroactive to July 3. The move also brings up the base starting salary for new employees. While the wages are going up, Board President Curt Herrman had concerns that classified employees are paid a lower rate from their salary to perform student supervision duties as needed, either before or after school, or during lunch periods.
1350kman.com
Riley County now in substantial incidence category for COVID-19
KDHE recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between August 6th and 12th. Riley County has been decreased to the SUBSTANTIAL incidence category with 50-99 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results. Ascension Via Christi is caring for two COVID-19 positive patients at...
New housing development under consideration in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
1350kman.com
In Focus 8/17/22: USD 383, Manhattan/Riley County Food and Farm Council
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid and board member Christine Weixelman joined the program. In our final segment we spoke with Manhattan/Riley County Food and Farm Council Coordinator Vickie James.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
RCPD confirms 14 have applied for vacant director position
Fourteen applications have been submitted to the Riley County Law Board for the vacant Riley County Police Department Director position, since a nationwide search was launched on May 23. RCPD says the applications, which include three from Kansas and 11 from out-of-state, are currently being reviewed by a screening committee....
WIBW
With Deer Creek complete, Shawnee Co. trail system almost complete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Deer Creek Trail completed, less than a mile of trail is left to construct in order to connect Shawnee Co.’s trail system. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it will announce a major milestone during a ribbon cutting at the Deer Creek Trail extension at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie Co. approves resolution for sales tax initiative to fund infrastructure projects
Pottawatomie County residents will consider levying a quarter percent sales tax when they head to the polls this November for a host paving and improvement projects on roads and bridges. Commissioners approved a resolution Monday, two weeks before the state deadline to pose such questions on the general election ballot....
1350kman.com
Riley County planning controlled burn of brush pile at Transfer Station Wednesday
Smoke may be noticeable in Manhattan Wednesday as Riley County officials perform a controlled burn of the community brush pile at the Transfer Station. The controlled burn won’t have any impact on normal operations at the transfer station, but the county says conditions for dropping off brush and limbs will not be ideal during the burn time. Residents are being encouraged to hold off on dumping any limbs and brush until after the burn has finished.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
Correction Officer body-slammed and injured by inmate
Riley County – Authorities in Riley County are investigating an assault on a correctional officer. According to the police department activity report, officers reported an aggravated robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. A 29-year-old...
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 15
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jason Wooten, Failure to appear, Outside warrant, Arrested 8/12. James Carwell III,...
CAMPBELL: Kansas Fence Law Seminar – livestreamed online
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1350kman.com
K-State launching community visit presidential initiative focused on new strategic plan
Kansas State University is launching a new presidential initiative this fall, focused on community level engagement to help drive the university’s new strategic plan. A series of nine community visits throughout the state will take place over the course of the school year, and will include a day of conversations, events to highlight community partnerships and extension relationships, service projects and recruitment activities. The first visit will be Sept. 1 in Manhattan, targeting the Flint Hills region of Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties.
WIBW
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/17/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1400 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan on August 16, 2022, around 8:45 a.m. A 38-year-old female was listed as the victim when it was reported a 40-year-old male suspect pushed her causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head laceration.
WIBW
Man threatens woman after running into light pole, dumping booze at 9 a.m.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials say a man threatened a woman after he ran into a light pole and dumped out the booze from his car at 9 in the morning. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridges Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
Pooch Plunge ends the season for the Junction City Pool
The Pooch Plunge wrapped up the final day of the swim season at the Junction City Pool. Patrons bring their dogs to enjoy the swimming. The school year begins this next week in Junction City.
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash
RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
Comments / 1